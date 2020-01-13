Alliance Memory relocates headquarters

Alliance Memory says that it has moved its headquarters and USA warehouse facility from California to Kirkland, Washington, near Seattle.

“With this move, we have expanded our warehouse capacity and introduced a more streamlined and efficient logistics center,” says David Bagby, Alliance Memory president and CEO, in a press release. The fabless manufacturer says that 2019 was a great year for the company; during the year Alliance Memory both broaden its offering and grew the organisation. “We’re bringing that positive outlook to our planning for 2020, during which we plan to introduce some new categories of products while extending the product lines that are already coming to the rescue for so many customers.”