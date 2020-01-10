© joegough dreamstime.com

Fire at Kioxia's Yokkaichi NAND fab

A fire broke out at Kioxia’s Yokkaichi plant – a joint venture facility owned by Kioxia and Western Digital – in Japan on January 7.

In a customer notice sent out by Kioxia (and published by Blocks & Files), the company states that a piece of equipment at the plant caught fire during the morning hours of January 7. Luckily no casualties was caused due to the fire nor has there been any reports of injuries. One piece of manufacturing equipment was however partially damaged. The company continues to say that the potential impact to its production is still under review and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation. A greater disruption of the production at the fab could potentially have a major effect on the market, however Western Digital expect the impact to be minimal. In a statement, published by AnandTech, the company says that the fire was quickly put out by the firefighter. The company also said that it is working closely with its JV partner to quickly bring the fab back up to normal operational status. Ending the statement by saying that; “We expect any supply impact to be minimal, and will provide updates as appropriate.”