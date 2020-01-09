© melpomenem dreamstime.com

European backing for Prodrive's growth plans

The European Investment Bank is providing a EUR 50 million loan to Dutch technology company Prodrive Technologies.

Prodrive will use the financing to support a RDI programme for its large range of products, systems and solutions in different sectors, as well as the expansion of related manufacturing capacities to facilitate the company's growth. “The loan of the EIB is a major milestone for Prodrive Technologies and it underlines our strong track record of innovation and value creation in the market. We recognize the EIB’s commitment as a solid confirmation of the significance of our activities on a European level. This step will further boost the investments in our technology programmes and manufacturing roadmaps and contribute to our ambitious growth,” says CEO of Prodrive Technologies, Pieter Janssen, in a press release. The main markets that will benefit from Prodrive’s EU-supported RDI-activities are applications in the semiconductor, automotive, energy, infrastructure, industrial and medical sectors.