© marcin kempski dreamstime.com Business | January 09, 2020
Diodes updates on Lite-On acquisition
Since the initial announcement of the acquisition back in August, 2019, all customary closing conditions have been met, including approval by the Lite-On shareholders. In conjunction, Diodes has been working through the final process of securing the required regulatory approvals in both Taiwan and China.
In order to facilitate the review by the Chinese authorities on the share swap transaction between Lite-On and Diodes Technologies Taiwan Co., Ltd. (Diodes Taiwan), on January 8, 2020 LSC held a board meeting where a resolution has been reached to sell 16.5% (9,237,734 shares) of On-Bright Electronics Incorporated held by Lite-On, the company writes in a press release. On the same date, On-Bright also held a board meeting where a decision was reached to implement a merger between On-Bright and Euporie Investment Holdings Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Orthosie, in which On-Bright will become the wholly-owned subsidiary of Orthosie. As a result, Lite-On's 16.5% shares of On-Bright will be sold to Orthosie. Upon completion of the On-Bright Merger, which requires approval by the shareholders' of On-Bright and from relevant authorities, Lite-On’s remaining shares of On-Bright will be exchanged to NTD 230 (USD 7.68) in cash per share. Diodes has also provided an update on the regulatory approvals in both Taiwan and China for the acquisition. Both countries have two anti-trust review procedures – simplified and normal. Initial submissions to both countries were made in September 2019 under the simplified procedure. However, in December of 2019 both countries notified Diodes that due to the complexity of the combined business, the normal filing procedure would be necessary. Diodes currently expects that the normal filing procedure will likely extend the anti-trust approval process and transaction closing from the original estimate of early in the second quarter to the second half of 2020. Once the final regulatory approvals have been secured, Diodes remains confident the transaction will close as planned.
European backing for Prodrive's growth plans The European Investment Bank is providing a EUR 50 million loan to Dutch technology company Prodrive Technologies.
Murata acquires 3DHaptics company Murata Manufacturing and MIRAISENS, which offers haptic solutions technology using 3DHaptics technology, have signed an agreement for MIRAISENS to become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing.
Diodes updates on Lite-On acquisition Since the initial announcement of the acquisition back in August, 2019, all customary closing conditions have been met, including approval by the Lite-On shareholders. In conjunction, Diodes has been working through the final process of securing the required regulatory approvals in both Taiwan and China.
Sponsored content by Evertiq New Media ABEmbracing the Christmas spirit with Barncancerfonden! Each Christmas holiday season, children all over the world are given the chance to make a wish list. All of them hope that Santa Clause will grant those wishes; provided he has decided they have been good.
Ad
Grant helps Diodes to grow in Greenock Semiconductor manufacturer Diodes Incorporated has received a GBP 13.7 million funding package from Scottish Enterprise towards a GBP 47 million project enabling its future growth in Greenock, Scotland.
Murata starts construction on new production building Okayama Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Setouchi, Okayama Prefecture), started construction on a new production building in December 2019.
Dätwyler to sell its distribution companies Distrelec and Nedis Asset management group, Aurelius, is acquiring Distrelec and Nedis businesses from Swiss Dätwyler Group.
Teledyne acquires OakGate Technology Teledyne Technologies Incorporated's subsidiary, Teledyne LeCroy, Inc., has acquired OakGate Technology, Inc. Based in Loomis, California, OakGate provides software and hardware designed to test electronic data storage devices from development through manufacturing and end-use applications.
JCET to acquire Analog Devices Singaporean test facility JCET Group Co., Ltd (JCET) has entered into a strategic business agreement with Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) in which JCET will acquire ADI's test facility in Singapore.
Mitsubishi and NTT new investors for HERE Technologies Mitsubishi Corp. and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. (NTT) of Japan are to jointly acquire a 30% ownership stake in HERE Technologies.
1Q/20 Graphics DRAM price sees sharp upturn Server DRAM prices are expected to lead the uptrend in 1Q20 DRAM prices because the supply has been constrained by unstable yield rates of 1Xnm processes.
Enablement of batteryless applications with wireless power Question: My application doesn’t have a battery. Is it possible to power it wirelessly? - Yes, sure; a simple integrated nanopower solution originally designed for energy harvesting is available.
Chinese telecom equipment company takes on controlling stake of Nexperia Wingtech Technology – a Chinese computer and telecom equipment manufacturer – has officially obtained a controlling stake in Nexperia from Beijing Jianguang Asset Management Co. Ltd (JAC Capital).
Knowles acquires Microphone Design assets from ams AG Knowles has acquired the MEMS microphone ASIC design business from ams AG. The transaction includes intellectual property, rights to source ASIC wafers from multiple foundry partners, and the transfer of the ASIC design team, which will continue to be based in Switzerland.
Synaptics divests Mobile LCD TDDI business to Hua Capital Synaptics has signed a definitive agreement to divest its Asia-based, mobile LCD TDDI business to Hua Capital, through a special purpose entity backed by Hua-Capital Cayman, L.P., for USD 120 million in cash.
LCD TV panel shipments forecasted to decrease For the first time since 2011, worldwide LCD TV panel shipments are expected to decline in 2020, falling by 7 percent to total 265 million
Atmosic gets boost toward first product launch Atmosic Technologies has completed its Series B funding, with USD 28.5 million raised, in anticipation of its upcoming inaugural product launch.
ACM Research closes second investment round ACM Research Inc., a supplier of wafer cleaning technologies for advanced semiconductor devices, has completed a second tranche of private equity investments in its principal operating subsidiary, ACM Research (Shanghai) Inc.
GaN Systems gets SPARX boost for EV tech GaN Systems has announced an investment for an undisclosed amount by SPARX Group’s Mirai Creation Fund II.
IDT lighting up Silicon Valley Integrated Device Technology Inc. (IDT), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Renesas Electronics Corporation, have agreed to a deal with a Silicon Valley city to design an environmentally-friendly lighting system for local parking lots.
NAND Flash leads as IC market growth returns in 2020 Topping the chart of fastest-growing products for 2020 is NAND flash with DRAM in third place. The strong anticipated market growth for the two memory segments is not a big surprise given the complete market collapse that these two segments experienced in 2019.
Baidu and Samsung Electronics collaborate on production of AI chip Baidu’s first cloud-to-edge AI accelerator, Baidu KUNLUN, has completed its development and will be mass-produced by Samsung Electronics early next year.Load more news