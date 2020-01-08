© Diodes Incorporated

Grant helps Diodes to grow in Greenock

Semiconductor manufacturer Diodes Incorporated has received a GBP 13.7 million funding package from Scottish Enterprise towards a GBP 47 million project enabling its future growth in Greenock, Scotland.

In April last year USA-headquartered Diodes completed its acquisition of the former Texas Instruments business in the town, safeguarding all 300 jobs on site, in a deal facilitated by Scottish Development International (SDI), the Scottish Government and Inverclyde Council. The funding package that has been agreed, consists of a GBP 12 million research and development grant towards a five-year project to develop more technologically-advanced transistors enhancing the company’s already highly-competitive portfolio – and GBP 1.7 million towards a GBP 3.4 million training programme to enable employees to support this change. The company has also received GBP 169,500 from Inverclyde Council to assist with development of the site. Diodes has identified the wafer fabrication facility (GFAB) as being integral to its long-term growth objectives. The site has room to expand in development, manufacturing and test. “With Diodes’ expertise, the high calibre of the GFAB workforce, and support from Scottish Enterprise, I am excited by the opportunity we are creating to progress even further, building on our manufacturing capabilities to create a centre of process development excellence in GFAB,” says Tim Monaghan, Diodes’ European President, in a press release.