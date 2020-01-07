© dmitriy shironosov dreamstime.com

Teledyne acquires OakGate Technology

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated's subsidiary, Teledyne LeCroy, Inc., has acquired OakGate Technology, Inc. Based in Loomis, California, OakGate provides software and hardware designed to test electronic data storage devices from development through manufacturing and end-use applications.

Teledyne LeCroy is a provider of protocol analyzers for a range of digital communications standards, such as USB, PCI Express and Gigabit Ethernet (GigE). Designed to generate, capture, and analyze high-speed communications traffic, Teledyne LeCroy’s tools help developers discover and correct persistent and intermittent errors and flaws in their product design. OakGate provides complementary software and hardware primarily focused on the test, validation and operating performance of solid state electronic storage media. “Teledyne LeCroy and OakGate serve similar customers ranging from silicon device suppliers to cloud storage operators,” says Robert Mehrabian, Executive Chairman of Teledyne, in a press release. “The acquisition of OakGate allows Teledyne to provide a complete set of software and hardware used from the design of new data storage devices to the use of such devices in hyperscale cloud storage networks.” Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.