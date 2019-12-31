© begemot 30 dreamstime.com Components | December 31, 2019
1Q/20 Graphics DRAM price sees sharp upturn
Server DRAM prices are expected to lead the uptrend in 1Q20 DRAM prices because the supply has been constrained by unstable yield rates of 1Xnm processes.
Also, Graphics DRAM prices will see a corresponding sharp rebound. Graphics DRAM is more sensitive to demand change than other types of memory products, so its price fluctuations can be dramatic as well. With OEM clients raising their stock-up demand, Graphics DRAM contract prices are projected to increase by over 5% QoQ, the highest among all memory products, according to the newest analysis from the DRAMeXchange research division of TrendForce. As GPU and game consoles become higher-spec, demand for high-capacity GDDR6 rises Regarding the overall market demand in 2020, the migration from GDDR5 to GDDR6 is underway at a rapid pace. In the graphics card market, the majority of NVIDIA’s shipments of graphics cards are based on the RTX platform, and most of these RTX cards use GDDR6 memory. AMD is also proactively destocking its older graphics cards with GDDR5 memory; the company has completely switched to GDDR6 for its latest NAVI series of GPUs. In the game console market, Sony and Microsoft are still relying on GDDR5 for PS4 and Xbox One, respectively. However, their next-generation consoles to be released in 2H20 (i.e., Sony’s PS5 and Microsoft’s Xbox Series X) will be equipped with GDDR6 memory. The memory capacity of these upcoming consoles could be raised up to 16GB, which is twice that of current mainstream graphics cards. Given these developments, demand is expected to exceed supply for graphics DRAM in 2020. On the supply front, compared with other types of memory, Graphics DRAM has the highest production cost per chip. Hence, Graphics DRAM products were the first group of memory products to incur an operating loss for suppliers during the past few quarters when DRAM prices as a whole went on a steep dive. Therefore, the three dominant suppliers adjusted their product mixes and transferred some of their wafer capacity that was originally for Graphics DRAM to products with higher margins to maintain profitability. Currently, Graphics DRAM accounts for less than 6% of the industry’s overall output. Owing to a constrained supply and the abovementioned demand drivers, quotes are starting to stabilize. Because suppliers will not be able to make quick enough adjustments in their product mixes to immediately meet the rising demand, TrendForce forecasts a sharp rebound in the contract prices of Graphics DRAM in 2020, which will register perhaps the largest increase among products for different memory applications. Supply of Graphics DRAM to grow by 15% in 2020 Regarding the competition among the three dominant suppliers in the Graphics DRAM market, Samsung is currently the clear leader, as it has the largest market share in production terms and is significantly ahead with respect to progress made in the design and client testing of GDDR6 products. SK Hynix and Micron, which trail behind Samsung, are neck and neck in the competition with similar market shares. However, Micron is faster than SK Hynix in the race to develop GDDR6 products and will soon reach the volume production stage for these next-generation chips. Therefore, Micron should become more competitive next year and widen its distance from SK Hynix in 2020. TrendForce expects that the price for Graphics DRAM will rebound in the near future, as major game console makers adopt GDDR6 and increase memory capacity for their new products slated for 2H20. On account of these factors, the three dominant suppliers are likely going to gradually shift some of their wafer capacity back to Graphics DRAM. Hence, TrendForce believes there is a possibility that the YoY growth of the industry’s bit output for Graphics DRAM in 2020 will exceed 15%. Also, the projected bit growth for Graphics DRAM may be the second highest among different memory applications, only coming under the bit growth for server DRAM.
More information can be found at Trendforce.
Mitsubishi and NTT new investors for HERE Technologies Mitsubishi Corp. and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. (NTT) of Japan are to jointly acquire a 30% ownership stake in HERE Technologies.
Enablement of batteryless applications with wireless power Question: My application doesn’t have a battery. Is it possible to power it wirelessly? - Yes, sure; a simple integrated nanopower solution originally designed for energy harvesting is available.
Chinese telecom equipment company takes on controlling stake of Nexperia Wingtech Technology – a Chinese computer and telecom equipment manufacturer – has officially obtained a controlling stake in Nexperia from Beijing Jianguang Asset Management Co. Ltd (JAC Capital).
Sponsored content by Evertiq New Media ABEmbracing the Christmas spirit with Barncancerfonden! Each Christmas holiday season, children all over the world are given the chance to make a wish list. All of them hope that Santa Clause will grant those wishes; provided he has decided they have been good.
Knowles acquires Microphone Design assets from ams AG Knowles has acquired the MEMS microphone ASIC design business from ams AG. The transaction includes intellectual property, rights to source ASIC wafers from multiple foundry partners, and the transfer of the ASIC design team, which will continue to be based in Switzerland.
Synaptics divests Mobile LCD TDDI business to Hua Capital Synaptics has signed a definitive agreement to divest its Asia-based, mobile LCD TDDI business to Hua Capital, through a special purpose entity backed by Hua-Capital Cayman, L.P., for USD 120 million in cash.
LCD TV panel shipments forecasted to decrease For the first time since 2011, worldwide LCD TV panel shipments are expected to decline in 2020, falling by 7 percent to total 265 million
Atmosic gets boost toward first product launch Atmosic Technologies has completed its Series B funding, with USD 28.5 million raised, in anticipation of its upcoming inaugural product launch.
ACM Research closes second investment round ACM Research Inc., a supplier of wafer cleaning technologies for advanced semiconductor devices, has completed a second tranche of private equity investments in its principal operating subsidiary, ACM Research (Shanghai) Inc.
GaN Systems gets SPARX boost for EV tech GaN Systems has announced an investment for an undisclosed amount by SPARX Group’s Mirai Creation Fund II.
IDT lighting up Silicon Valley Integrated Device Technology Inc. (IDT), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Renesas Electronics Corporation, have agreed to a deal with a Silicon Valley city to design an environmentally-friendly lighting system for local parking lots.
NAND Flash leads as IC market growth returns in 2020 Topping the chart of fastest-growing products for 2020 is NAND flash with DRAM in third place. The strong anticipated market growth for the two memory segments is not a big surprise given the complete market collapse that these two segments experienced in 2019.
Baidu and Samsung Electronics collaborate on production of AI chip Baidu’s first cloud-to-edge AI accelerator, Baidu KUNLUN, has completed its development and will be mass-produced by Samsung Electronics early next year.
Innodisk strengthens AIoT Vision with Sysinno acquisition Innodisk has acquired Sysinno Technology. The acquisition strengthens "Innodisk Group’s ambition to bring the future of Artificial Intelligence and the Internet of Things (AIoT) to customers around the world".
AKKA to acquire all shares in Data Respons AKKA Technologies will offer to acquire all of the shares of Data Respons through a voluntary cash offer of NOK 48.00 per share. The Board of Directors of Data Respons has unanimously decided to recommend to accept the Offer.
Murata completes new production building at Izumo factory Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata, located in Izumo City, Shimane Prefecture, has completed the construction of a production facility.
Kinetic closes its acquisition of MegaChips’ smart connectivity products Kinetic Technologies says that it has completed its previously announced acquisition of MegaChips Corporation’s Smart Connectivity Division acquisition. The asset transaction was closed on December 12, 2019.
Technic expands manufacturing to Amiens, France Technic has purchased a new chemical production facility located in Amiens, France. The acquisition is aimed at expanding production of its semiconductor products for a growing customer base in Europe and globally.
Swedish tech for Dutch air traffic control Saab Digital Air Traffic Solutions (SDATS) has signed a 20 year framework agreement with Air Traffic Control the Netherlands (LVNL) for remote tower systems. SDATS has received an initial order within the framework contract for establishing remote towers at the airports of Groningen and Maastricht.
Elmos and Audi strengthen partnership for LED rear light control Elmos Semiconductor and Audi extend their long standing partnership for LED rear light control and announced sample availability of the new Elmos IC E522.95.
Intel buys AI chipmaker Habana Labs Intel Corporation has acquired Habana Labs, an Israel-based developer of programmable deep-learning accelerators for the data center.
Spot prices see sharp upturn DRAM spot prices have begun to rebound, in turn improving the overall DRAM market sentiment, and memory component buyers in the contract market will be induced to raise their inventories as well. Contract prices are expected to rally as early as 1Q20.
PLDA plans new hiring in Asia to support increased presence PCI Express and high-speed interconnect solutions provider, PLDA, is augmenting its presence in the APAC region, focused on expanding their R&D, Sales and Support staff.
Abracon inks distribution agreement with Symmetry Electronics Abracon, a manufacturer of frequency control, timing, synchronization, RF, connectivity, and power component solutions, has entered into a franchise agreement with Symmetry Electronics.