Chinese telecom equipment company takes on controlling stake of Nexperia
Wingtech Technology – a Chinese computer and telecom equipment manufacturer – has officially obtained a controlling stake in Nexperia from Beijing Jianguang Asset Management Co. Ltd (JAC Capital).
Headquartered in Nijmegen, Netherlands, Nexperia will stay an independent company, operating under Dutch law, and with the same management team, led by CEO Frans Scheper. The new ownership comes as Nexperia is experiencing a successful period, out-performing the market, launching more new products and with an expanded manufacturing capacity of more than 90 billion parts annually. Automotive is a key industry from Nexperia, and the company is increasing its already-burgeoning portfolio of AEC Q100/101-qualified parts. “Expanding our business in China has been one of our main goals since we launched in 2017. The change of ownership is another step that confirms we are on the right track and it will open up new opportunities for Nexperia, like 5G and related sectors. We have ambitious growth plans and will continue to invest to support both new technologies and expanded capacity at our worldwide facilities,” says CEO Frans Scheper in a press release
Knowles acquires Microphone Design assets from ams AG Knowles has acquired the MEMS microphone ASIC design business from ams AG. The transaction includes intellectual property, rights to source ASIC wafers from multiple foundry partners, and the transfer of the ASIC design team, which will continue to be based in Switzerland.
Synaptics divests Mobile LCD TDDI business to Hua Capital Synaptics has signed a definitive agreement to divest its Asia-based, mobile LCD TDDI business to Hua Capital, through a special purpose entity backed by Hua-Capital Cayman, L.P., for USD 120 million in cash.
LCD TV panel shipments forecasted to decrease For the first time since 2011, worldwide LCD TV panel shipments are expected to decline in 2020, falling by 7 percent to total 265 million
Atmosic gets boost toward first product launch Atmosic Technologies has completed its Series B funding, with USD 28.5 million raised, in anticipation of its upcoming inaugural product launch.
ACM Research closes second investment round ACM Research Inc., a supplier of wafer cleaning technologies for advanced semiconductor devices, has completed a second tranche of private equity investments in its principal operating subsidiary, ACM Research (Shanghai) Inc.
GaN Systems gets SPARX boost for EV tech GaN Systems has announced an investment for an undisclosed amount by SPARX Group’s Mirai Creation Fund II.
IDT lighting up Silicon Valley Integrated Device Technology Inc. (IDT), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Renesas Electronics Corporation, have agreed to a deal with a Silicon Valley city to design an environmentally-friendly lighting system for local parking lots.
NAND Flash leads as IC market growth returns in 2020 Topping the chart of fastest-growing products for 2020 is NAND flash with DRAM in third place. The strong anticipated market growth for the two memory segments is not a big surprise given the complete market collapse that these two segments experienced in 2019.
Baidu and Samsung Electronics collaborate on production of AI chip Baidu’s first cloud-to-edge AI accelerator, Baidu KUNLUN, has completed its development and will be mass-produced by Samsung Electronics early next year.
Innodisk strengthens AIoT Vision with Sysinno acquisition Innodisk has acquired Sysinno Technology. The acquisition strengthens "Innodisk Group’s ambition to bring the future of Artificial Intelligence and the Internet of Things (AIoT) to customers around the world".
AKKA to acquire all shares in Data Respons AKKA Technologies will offer to acquire all of the shares of Data Respons through a voluntary cash offer of NOK 48.00 per share. The Board of Directors of Data Respons has unanimously decided to recommend to accept the Offer.
Murata completes new production building at Izumo factory Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata, located in Izumo City, Shimane Prefecture, has completed the construction of a production facility.
Kinetic closes its acquisition of MegaChips’ smart connectivity products Kinetic Technologies says that it has completed its previously announced acquisition of MegaChips Corporation’s Smart Connectivity Division acquisition. The asset transaction was closed on December 12, 2019.
Technic expands manufacturing to Amiens, France Technic has purchased a new chemical production facility located in Amiens, France. The acquisition is aimed at expanding production of its semiconductor products for a growing customer base in Europe and globally.
Swedish tech for Dutch air traffic control Saab Digital Air Traffic Solutions (SDATS) has signed a 20 year framework agreement with Air Traffic Control the Netherlands (LVNL) for remote tower systems. SDATS has received an initial order within the framework contract for establishing remote towers at the airports of Groningen and Maastricht.
Elmos and Audi strengthen partnership for LED rear light control Elmos Semiconductor and Audi extend their long standing partnership for LED rear light control and announced sample availability of the new Elmos IC E522.95.
Intel buys AI chipmaker Habana Labs Intel Corporation has acquired Habana Labs, an Israel-based developer of programmable deep-learning accelerators for the data center.
Spot prices see sharp upturn DRAM spot prices have begun to rebound, in turn improving the overall DRAM market sentiment, and memory component buyers in the contract market will be induced to raise their inventories as well. Contract prices are expected to rally as early as 1Q20.
PLDA plans new hiring in Asia to support increased presence PCI Express and high-speed interconnect solutions provider, PLDA, is augmenting its presence in the APAC region, focused on expanding their R&D, Sales and Support staff.
Abracon inks distribution agreement with Symmetry Electronics Abracon, a manufacturer of frequency control, timing, synchronization, RF, connectivity, and power component solutions, has entered into a franchise agreement with Symmetry Electronics.
Intel nabs former GlobalFoundries, IBM executive Intel Corp has hired former IBM chip exec and GlobalFoundries CTO Gary Patton to its team.
