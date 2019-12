© Nexperia

Headquartered in Nijmegen, Netherlands, Nexperia will stay an independent company, operating under Dutch law, and with the same management team, led by CEO Frans Scheper. The new ownership comes as Nexperia is experiencing a successful period, out-performing the market, launching more new products and with an expanded manufacturing capacity of more than 90 billion parts annually. Automotive is a key industry from Nexperia, and the company is increasing its already-burgeoning portfolio of AEC Q100/101-qualified parts. “Expanding our business in China has been one of our main goals since we launched in 2017. The change of ownership is another step that confirms we are on the right track and it will open up new opportunities for Nexperia, like 5G and related sectors. We have ambitious growth plans and will continue to invest to support both new technologies and expanded capacity at our worldwide facilities,” says CEO Frans Scheper in a press release