Synaptics divests Mobile LCD TDDI business to Hua Capital

Synaptics has signed a definitive agreement to divest its Asia-based, mobile LCD TDDI business to Hua Capital, through a special purpose entity backed by Hua-Capital Cayman, L.P., for USD 120 million in cash.

“This transaction is consistent with Synaptics’ strategy of focusing on differentiated franchises and investing in areas where we can deliver more profitable long-term growth for the company, leading to greater shareholder value,” said Michael Hurlston, president and CEO at Synaptics. “We will continue to invest in technologies for the premium segments of the mobile market where our advanced touch controllers and DDICs deliver best-in-class performance,” said Janice Mori, senior vice president, Touch and Display Business Unit at Synaptics. “In addition, we will still develop TDDI solutions for automotive applications where we have an unparalleled roadmap and are currently capturing the majority of sockets globally.” The transaction has been approved by Synaptics’ board of directors and by Hua Capital, is subject to customary closing conditions, and is expected to close in calendar Q2, 2020, the company states in a press release.