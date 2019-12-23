© pichetw dreamstime.com Business | December 23, 2019
LCD TV panel shipments forecasted to decrease
For the first time since 2011, worldwide LCD TV panel shipments are expected to decline in 2020, falling by 7 percent to total 265 million
The 7 percent decrease represents the largest annual decline in the history of the LCD-TV industry. The 2020 decline will come after two consecutive years of market stagnation with shipments at 289 million units in 2018 and 284 million in 2019. Market growth stopped during those years despite fab capacity expansions at Gen 10.5 and Gen 8.6 TFT-LCD facilities in China. The cessation of growth also defied the growing demand for larger LCD TV panels sized 55-inches and above. The slower demand for LCD TV sets and the oversupply of LCD TV panels have accelerated price erosion, forcing manufacturers to curb production. Many suppliers have taken a more conservative approach by reducing fab utilization starting in mid-2019 onward and initiating more aggressive fab restructuring plans. “Since the Chinese panel makers started their Gen 10.5 fabs in 2018, Korean and Taiwanese panel makers running Gen 7 and Gen 8 fabs have been facing tough competition in the larger-size LCD TV market,” said Peter Su, principal analyst at IHS Markit | Technology. “Due to the fast-declining prices of 65-inch and 75-inch LCD TV panels produced by Gen 10.5 fabs, they are now in a critical situation. As a result, Korean LCD TV panel makers have resorted to restructuring their LCD TV fabs, while their Taiwanese competitors have reduced LCD TV panel production and channelled resources to the production of monitors and notebook PC panels instead. This scenario is expected to lead to the big drop in 2020 LCD TV panel shipment.” The Korean share of LCD TV panel shipments in 2020 is forecasted to decrease by about 9 percentage points compared to 2019, while the Chinese share is set to increase by 10 points. Looking at current trends, Korean LCD TV panel makers may eventually exit the LCD TV panel business, relinquishing their market share to their Chinese rivals. “Even though the volume of the LCD-TV panel shipments has eroded, demand for larger-size panels will continue to grow,” Su added. “IHS Markit | Technology expects that 65-inch and larger LCD TV panel shipments will reach 37 million units in 2020, up from 30.6 million in 2019. However, there is a possibility of supply tightness of some panel sizes due to the shuttering of Gen 8.5 fabs that produce 49-inch and 55-inch LCD TV panels.” Chinese electronic components producer BOE is expected to take the lion’s share of 2019 LCD TV panel shipments, at 19 percent, followed by Korea’s LG Display with 15.4 percent, and Taiwan’s Innolux, at 15.3 percent. Chinese panel makers are likely to claim an even bigger slice of the pie in 2020. BOE next year is forecasted to extend its lead, with 21 percent of the market, while CSOT is expected to account for 16 percent of the market share. Innolux is forecasted to retain its 15 percent market share next year. Globally, the three Chinese panel makers that are expected to rank among the top five LCD TV panel shippers in 2020 are BOE (21 percent), CSOT (16 percent) and HKC (12 percent).[:] More can be found at IHS Markit | Technology.
Knowles acquires Microphone Design assets from ams AG Knowles has acquired the MEMS microphone ASIC design business from ams AG. The transaction includes intellectual property, rights to source ASIC wafers from multiple foundry partners, and the transfer of the ASIC design team, which will continue to be based in Switzerland.
Synaptics divests Mobile LCD TDDI business to Hua Capital Synaptics has signed a definitive agreement to divest its Asia-based, mobile LCD TDDI business to Hua Capital, through a special purpose entity backed by Hua-Capital Cayman, L.P., for USD 120 million in cash.
Atmosic gets boost toward first product launch Atmosic Technologies has completed its Series B funding, with USD 28.5 million raised, in anticipation of its upcoming inaugural product launch.
ACM Research closes second investment round ACM Research Inc., a supplier of wafer cleaning technologies for advanced semiconductor devices, has completed a second tranche of private equity investments in its principal operating subsidiary, ACM Research (Shanghai) Inc.
GaN Systems gets SPARX boost for EV tech GaN Systems has announced an investment for an undisclosed amount by SPARX Group’s Mirai Creation Fund II.
IDT lighting up Silicon Valley Integrated Device Technology Inc. (IDT), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Renesas Electronics Corporation, have agreed to a deal with a Silicon Valley city to design an environmentally-friendly lighting system for local parking lots.
NAND Flash leads as IC market growth returns in 2020 Topping the chart of fastest-growing products for 2020 is NAND flash with DRAM in third place. The strong anticipated market growth for the two memory segments is not a big surprise given the complete market collapse that these two segments experienced in 2019.
Baidu and Samsung Electronics collaborate on production of AI chip Baidu’s first cloud-to-edge AI accelerator, Baidu KUNLUN, has completed its development and will be mass-produced by Samsung Electronics early next year.
Innodisk strengthens AIoT Vision with Sysinno acquisition Innodisk has acquired Sysinno Technology. The acquisition strengthens "Innodisk Group’s ambition to bring the future of Artificial Intelligence and the Internet of Things (AIoT) to customers around the world".
AKKA to acquire all shares in Data Respons AKKA Technologies will offer to acquire all of the shares of Data Respons through a voluntary cash offer of NOK 48.00 per share. The Board of Directors of Data Respons has unanimously decided to recommend to accept the Offer.
Murata completes new production building at Izumo factory Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata, located in Izumo City, Shimane Prefecture, has completed the construction of a production facility.
Kinetic closes its acquisition of MegaChips’ smart connectivity products Kinetic Technologies says that it has completed its previously announced acquisition of MegaChips Corporation’s Smart Connectivity Division acquisition. The asset transaction was closed on December 12, 2019.
Technic expands manufacturing to Amiens, France Technic has purchased a new chemical production facility located in Amiens, France. The acquisition is aimed at expanding production of its semiconductor products for a growing customer base in Europe and globally.
Swedish tech for Dutch air traffic control Saab Digital Air Traffic Solutions (SDATS) has signed a 20 year framework agreement with Air Traffic Control the Netherlands (LVNL) for remote tower systems. SDATS has received an initial order within the framework contract for establishing remote towers at the airports of Groningen and Maastricht.
Elmos and Audi strengthen partnership for LED rear light control Elmos Semiconductor and Audi extend their long standing partnership for LED rear light control and announced sample availability of the new Elmos IC E522.95.
Intel buys AI chipmaker Habana Labs Intel Corporation has acquired Habana Labs, an Israel-based developer of programmable deep-learning accelerators for the data center.
Spot prices see sharp upturn DRAM spot prices have begun to rebound, in turn improving the overall DRAM market sentiment, and memory component buyers in the contract market will be induced to raise their inventories as well. Contract prices are expected to rally as early as 1Q20.
PLDA plans new hiring in Asia to support increased presence PCI Express and high-speed interconnect solutions provider, PLDA, is augmenting its presence in the APAC region, focused on expanding their R&D, Sales and Support staff.
Abracon inks distribution agreement with Symmetry Electronics Abracon, a manufacturer of frequency control, timing, synchronization, RF, connectivity, and power component solutions, has entered into a franchise agreement with Symmetry Electronics.
Intel nabs former GlobalFoundries, IBM executive Intel Corp has hired former IBM chip exec and GlobalFoundries CTO Gary Patton to its team.
Yokogawa UK partners with power supply manufacturer TDK-Lambda Yokogawa UK has signed a distribution deal with TDK-Lambda. Through Yokogawa’s distribution channels, customers across the UK will now have access to TDK-Lambda’s range of laboratory power supplies.
Denso & TMC launches JV to develop in-vehicle semiconductors DENSO Corporation and Toyota Motor Corporation have named the joint venture to be established in April 2020 MIRISE Technologies. Through the JV the companies aims to to contribute through the development of advanced semiconductor electronics technologies.