© ljupco smokovski dreamstime.com

GaN Systems gets SPARX boost for EV tech

GaN Systems has announced an investment for an undisclosed amount by SPARX Group’s Mirai Creation Fund II.

The All-GaN vehicle was revealed at the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show in October and developed by Nagoya University Institute for Future Materials and Systems and Toyota Advanced Power Electronics Research Division. The vehicle features multiple applications of gallium nitride (GaN) in an electric car, including in the traction inverter, with a 20% improved efficiency and driving range extension for one battery charge, the DC-DC converter, allowing a 75% reduction in size of the system, the on-board charger, and the LED lighting, where GaN lights the road during night driving. The All GaN Vehicle has been spotted on the streets of Tokyo recently, as confirmed with videos shown at the Tokyo Motor Show, a company press release said. GaN Systems CEO Jim Witham said, “The combination of confidence in our best-in-class device performance, the release of the industry’s highest current rated devices, and our device reliability exceeding the AEC-Q101 automotive industry standards, has contributed to more and more automotive OEMs and Tier 1 companies investing in our company and using our devices. It’s great to see so many automotive companies taking advantage of the benefits of our GaN as the industry shifts from internal combustion engines to electric vehicles.” SPARX Group President and CEO Shuhei Abe said, “After evaluating a variety of power semiconductor technologies and designs, GaN has emerged as a critical building block for power in automotive applications and our investment in GaN Systems complements our vision to shape the future and impact our world.” Canada-based GaN Systems designs and manufactures gallium nitride-power semiconductor transistors and is headquartered in Ontario, Ottawa.