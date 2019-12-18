© hannu viitanen dreamstime.com

Murata completes new production building at Izumo factory

Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata, located in Izumo City, Shimane Prefecture, has completed the construction of a production facility.

The new production building – which is the result of a JPY 40 billion (EUR 328 million) investment – will provide the company with a total floor area of 41’205 square metres, a press release reads. The company says that the completion of the new production building will create the structures necessary to adapt to the projected increases in demand for ceramic parts; which are mainly caused by the increasing sophistication of electronic devices and use of electronics in automobiles.