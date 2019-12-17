© Saab Group

Swedish tech for Dutch air traffic control

Saab Digital Air Traffic Solutions (SDATS) has signed a 20 year framework agreement with Air Traffic Control the Netherlands (LVNL) for remote tower systems. SDATS has received an initial order within the framework contract for establishing remote towers at the airports of Groningen and Maastricht.

The contract also includes a remote tower center at Schiphol Airport. The framework contract has options for additional airports and functions, a press release states. “We are proud to be trusted by the LVNL to deliver digital towers for their future air traffic control infrastructure. This contract will be the first to cover a country wide implementation. With our second generation of Digital Towers, the Netherlands will possess new world class capabilities. We see the LVNL as a perfect partner to further enhance our concept in the coming decade,” says Per Ahl, CEO of Saab Digital Air Traffic Solutions. The digital air traffic control solution was introduced during 2015 in Sweden when Örnsköldsvik Airport became the first airport in the world with remote air traffic control. Delivery to the Netherlands project will start in 2020 with initial operations to be started in 2021. “Saab has proven itself capable of delivering a solid Remote Tower technology. The Saab approach distinguishes itself in its attention to the switch from the current way of handling traffic to handling it with a Remote Tower. Saab will support us in the further development of the system, safety analyses, and training courses for air traffic controllers”, says Hans-Peter Spies, General Manager of the Regional Unit at LVNL.