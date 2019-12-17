© Elmos Semiconductor AG

Elmos and Audi strengthen partnership for LED rear light control

Elmos Semiconductor and Audi extend their long standing partnership for LED rear light control and announced sample availability of the new Elmos IC E522.95.

"Enabling direct control between the BCM and LED lamps marks an important step towards realizing centralized car lighting and domain driven architectures considered essential for styling, customization, dynamic animation and autonomous drive by removing the need of localized lighting control units and thereby resulting into significant system cost savings and above all full application flexibility." said Dr. Klaus Büttner, Executive Vice President Electrics/Electronics, CarIT of the Audi AG. "The introduction of the E522.95 marks a significant step in our collaboration with Audi in bringing innovative system solutions based on our expertise in in-vehicle network interfaces. We are pleased to see that our joint efforts result in solutions allowing new features for the end users while at the same time cost savings at the OEM." said Dr. Anton Mindl, CEO Elmos Semiconductor AG.