Intel buys AI chipmaker Habana Labs

Intel Corporation has acquired Habana Labs, an Israel-based developer of programmable deep-learning accelerators for the data center.

The reported USD 2 billion deal, announced in a press release, will advance Intel’s artificial intelligence portfolio in the AI silicon market. Intel has stated they expect that by 2024, the total addressable market (TAM) for AI silicon will be greater than USD 25 billion and AI silicon in the data center is expected to be more than USD 10 billion. “This acquisition advances our AI strategy, which is to provide customers with solutions to fit every performance need – from the intelligent edge to the data center,” said Navin Shenoy, executive vice president and general manager of the Data Platforms Group at Intel. “More specifically, Habana turbo-charges our AI offerings for the data center with a high-performance training processor family and a standards-based programming environment to address evolving AI workloads.” Habana will report to Intel’s Data Platforms Group while remaining an independent business unit, and the current management will team staying in place. This configuration is expected to give Habana access to Intel AI capabilities, including significant resources built over the last three years with expertise in AI software, algorithms and research that will help Habana scale and accelerate, according to the press release. Habana chairman Avigdor Willenz will serve as senior adviser to the business unit and to Intel. Prior to this transaction, Intel Capital was an investor in Habana.