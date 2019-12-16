© olivier26 dreamstime.com

PLDA plans new hiring in Asia to support increased presence

PCI Express and high-speed interconnect solutions provider, PLDA, is augmenting its presence in the APAC region, focused on expanding their R&D, Sales and Support staff.

According to market research firm IC Insights, fabless chip companies based in China accounted for 13% of the world’s $109.4 billion in 2018 IC sales, up from 5% in 2010, while Taiwan was maintaining 2nd place on the IC sales rankings with 16% of fabless revenue in 2018. In addition, China and the APAC region manufactures 80% of the world’s PCIe based products. It makes obvious sense, therefore, for PLDA to enhance its presence in the region. To aid in the expansion of interconnect IP product designs, PLDA has created a team of Research & Development, Support, and Sales experts in both Mainland China and Taiwan. PLDA is currently expanding this team, hiring new R&D positions. According to Arnaud Schleich, CEO of PLDA “The APAC region has long been a focus for PLDA because of their manufacturing excellence and leadership in the semiconductor industry in general, and in interconnect solutions in particular. We are delighted to have a more focused presence in this area and are looking forward to adding increased local development capabilities.”