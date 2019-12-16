© olivier26 dreamstime.com Business | December 16, 2019
PLDA plans new hiring in Asia to support increased presence
PCI Express and high-speed interconnect solutions provider, PLDA, is augmenting its presence in the APAC region, focused on expanding their R&D, Sales and Support staff.
According to market research firm IC Insights, fabless chip companies based in China accounted for 13% of the world’s $109.4 billion in 2018 IC sales, up from 5% in 2010, while Taiwan was maintaining 2nd place on the IC sales rankings with 16% of fabless revenue in 2018. In addition, China and the APAC region manufactures 80% of the world’s PCIe based products. It makes obvious sense, therefore, for PLDA to enhance its presence in the region. To aid in the expansion of interconnect IP product designs, PLDA has created a team of Research & Development, Support, and Sales experts in both Mainland China and Taiwan. PLDA is currently expanding this team, hiring new R&D positions. According to Arnaud Schleich, CEO of PLDA “The APAC region has long been a focus for PLDA because of their manufacturing excellence and leadership in the semiconductor industry in general, and in interconnect solutions in particular. We are delighted to have a more focused presence in this area and are looking forward to adding increased local development capabilities.”
Intel buys AI chipmaker Habana Labs Intel Corporation has acquired Habana Labs, an Israel-based developer of programmable deep-learning accelerators for the data center.
Spot prices see sharp upturn DRAM spot prices have begun to rebound, in turn improving the overall DRAM market sentiment, and memory component buyers in the contract market will be induced to raise their inventories as well. Contract prices are expected to rally as early as 1Q20.
PLDA plans new hiring in Asia to support increased presence PCI Express and high-speed interconnect solutions provider, PLDA, is augmenting its presence in the APAC region, focused on expanding their R&D, Sales and Support staff.
Abracon inks distribution agreement with Symmetry Electronics Abracon, a manufacturer of frequency control, timing, synchronization, RF, connectivity, and power component solutions, has entered into a franchise agreement with Symmetry Electronics.
Sponsored content by CMLCML putting the drive into e-mobility As the global demand and trend for e-mobility grows, we understand that customers are looking for products with better performance, stricter tolerance, increased reliability and cost effectiveness. This means your PCB provider must understand the challenge you are facing, be able to support you throughout the whole process – from the first technical questions to the end of life.
Intel nabs former GlobalFoundries, IBM executive Intel Corp has hired former IBM chip exec and GlobalFoundries CTO Gary Patton to its team.
Yokogawa UK partners with power supply manufacturer TDK-Lambda Yokogawa UK has signed a distribution deal with TDK-Lambda. Through Yokogawa’s distribution channels, customers across the UK will now have access to TDK-Lambda’s range of laboratory power supplies.
Denso & TMC launches JV to develop in-vehicle semiconductors DENSO Corporation and Toyota Motor Corporation have named the joint venture to be established in April 2020 MIRISE Technologies. Through the JV the companies aims to to contribute through the development of advanced semiconductor electronics technologies.
Murata to cease production at several subsidiaries Saitama Murata Manufacturing – previously Toko, Inc. – a wholly-owned subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing is ceasing production at its production subsidiaries Shantou S.E.Z. Huajian Electronics and Hua Jiuh Technology by the end of 2019.
KORE Wireless picks up Integron KORE Wireless Group announced the acquisition of Integron, an IoT solutions and managed services provider specializing in the connected health market.
Aixtron qualified for MicroLED production at PlayNitride PlayNitride Inc., has qualified Aixtron's AIX G5+ C MOCVD system for the manufacturing of GaN-based (gallium nitride) MicroLEDs.
memsstar ships MEMS production system to University of Freiburg memsstar Ltd., a provider of etch and deposition equipment to manufacturers of semiconductors and MEMS,has shipped its three-chamber ORBIS 3000 system for MEMS research and manufacturing to the Department of Microsystems Engineering (IMTEK) of the University of Freiburg, Germany.
Vishay's plant in Turin, Italy, receives R&D grant Vishay Intertechnology’s facility in Borgaro Torinese, Italy, has received an industrialisation of research results (IR2) R&D grant from the EU and the Regional Government of Piedmont.
MacDermid Alpha acquires Kester Connecticut-based MacDermid Alpha Electronics Solutions has announced the acquisition of Kester, a global supplier of materials used in electronics assembly and semiconductor applications.
LuminaLED opens new production facility The company officially opened the doors to its new production facility in Chisinau, Moldova on the last day of November.
LeddarTech partners with First Sensor to accelerate LiDAR deployment LeddarTech, a LiDAR platform provider, has entered into a strategic collaboration with First Sensor AG, a developer of advanced sensor solutions that is also now joining the Leddar Ecosystem.
Digi-Key extends partnership with Precogs Electronics component distributor, Digi-Key Electronics has renewed its partnership agreement with Paris-based startup, Precogs.
Rambus completes acquisition of the Verimatrix's silicon IP Rambus has completed acquisition of the silicon IP, secure protocols and provisioning business from Verimatrix, formerly Inside Secure.
Osram invites ams to talks about the future Following the successful takeover offer from ams AG, Osram’s Managing Board has invited the management of ams to make the journey together to becoming a global technology powerhouse for sensor solutions and photonics on the basis of the Business Combination Agreement.
Marvell completes sale of Wi-Fi connectivity business to NXP Marvell has completed the sale of its Wi-Fi Connectivity business to NXP. The divestiture encompasses Marvell's Wi-Fi and Bluetooth technology portfolios and related assets.
Cadence to acquire AWR from NI Cadence Design Systems and National Instruments have entered into a definitive agreement under which Cadence expects to acquire AWR Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of National Instruments (NI).
Nidec completed acquisition of Roboteq Nidec Corporation has completed the acquisition of 90% ownership of Roboteq Inc., a U.S.-based designer of ultra-low voltage (ULV) drives, from its owners through Nidec Motor Corporation.
Vesper's ZPL technology included in Alexa-enabled headset Acoustic sensors developer, Vesper, has had its proprietary ZeroPower Listening (ZPL) technology certified by Amazon for extended battery and far-field voice interactions. Vesper's piezoelectric MEMS microphones are powering the first hands-free, extended battery life Alexa-enabled headset that uses ZPL technology.Load more news