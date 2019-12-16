© otnaydur dreamstime.com

Abracon inks distribution agreement with Symmetry Electronics

Abracon, a manufacturer of frequency control, timing, synchronization, RF, connectivity, and power component solutions, has entered into a franchise agreement with Symmetry Electronics.

Symmetry is part of the TTI Semiconductor Group (TSG) and the TTI Family of Companies. The partnership will further service the industrial, communications and automotive markets as well as the emerging generation of IoT applications. “Symmetry joins sister companies TTI, Sager and Mouser as a franchised distributor for Abracon, adding our intense IoT focus to the mix,” says TTI Semiconductor Group President Michael Knight. “Within Abracon’s RF and Connectivity portfolio are antennas, RFID and NFC components and LAN transformers that are an excellent fit with our unique customer base. Abracon rounds out the purpose-built solution set Symmetry brings to the wireless connectivity market.” The global distribution alliance gives customers access to Abracon’s diverse product portfolio, which includes quartz timing crystals and MEMS oscillators, real-time clocks (RTCs), RJ45 jacks with magnetics, power and RF inductors, wireless charging coils, antennas and other RF devices. “Abracon continues to enhance its product portfolio and provide value-added engineering services that support unique customer applications and accelerate engineers’ time-to-market,” says Mike Calabria, CEO of Abracon. “As we expand our partnership with the TTI Family of Companies, the addition of Symmetry will enhance our position as a global leader of RF & Connectivity, Timing & Synchronization and Power & Energy Solutions."