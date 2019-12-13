Frequency Electronics wins contract for oscillators for space

Frequency Electronics has been awarded a contract for precision oscillators for a next-generation satellite application.

Under this contract, FEI will develop, manufacture, test and deliver oscillators which provide the primary frequency reference for the spacecraft and enhance its mission effectiveness. These high-performance, space qualified oscillators are an evolution of FEIs technology which has been proven on numerous US Government and commercial satellite programs over the last 58 years. The contract is valued at approximately USD 4.2 million, if all options are exercised. “We are extremely pleased to have been selected for this critical sub-system and proud to play a part in providing key capabilities for this state of the art satellite,” says FEI CEO, Stanton Sloane in a press release.