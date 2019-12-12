© olivier26 dreamstime.com

Intel nabs former GlobalFoundries, IBM executive

Intel Corp has hired former IBM chip exec and GlobalFoundries CTO Gary Patton to its team.

According to an internal memo seen by Reuters and reported yesterday, Patton will take over as Intel’s new corporate VP and general manager of design enablement and will report to Intel CTO Mike Mayberry. Intel spokesman Will Moss confirmed the memo’s contents but had no comment to Reuters regarding the details; Patton declined to comment as well. With a reputation for historically relying in in-house promotion of talent, the Silicon Valley chip maker has of late lured away a handful of top execs from competitors. Among those, Reuters reported, are Jim Keller and Raja Koduri, formerly with rival, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, and Qualcomm’s Murthy Renduchintala, who now serves as Intel’s chief engineering officer.