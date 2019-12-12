© olivier26 dreamstime.com Business | December 12, 2019
Intel nabs former GlobalFoundries, IBM executive
Intel Corp has hired former IBM chip exec and GlobalFoundries CTO Gary Patton to its team.
According to an internal memo seen by Reuters and reported yesterday, Patton will take over as Intel’s new corporate VP and general manager of design enablement and will report to Intel CTO Mike Mayberry. Intel spokesman Will Moss confirmed the memo’s contents but had no comment to Reuters regarding the details; Patton declined to comment as well. With a reputation for historically relying in in-house promotion of talent, the Silicon Valley chip maker has of late lured away a handful of top execs from competitors. Among those, Reuters reported, are Jim Keller and Raja Koduri, formerly with rival, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, and Qualcomm’s Murthy Renduchintala, who now serves as Intel’s chief engineering officer.
Yokogawa UK partners with power supply manufacturer TDK-Lambda Yokogawa UK has signed a distribution deal with TDK-Lambda. Through Yokogawa’s distribution channels, customers across the UK will now have access to TDK-Lambda’s range of laboratory power supplies.
Denso & TMC launches JV to develop in-vehicle semiconductors DENSO Corporation and Toyota Motor Corporation have named the joint venture to be established in April 2020 MIRISE Technologies. Through the JV the companies aims to to contribute through the development of advanced semiconductor electronics technologies.
Murata to cease production at several subsidiaries Saitama Murata Manufacturing – previously Toko, Inc. – a wholly-owned subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing is ceasing production at its production subsidiaries Shantou S.E.Z. Huajian Electronics and Hua Jiuh Technology by the end of 2019.
KORE Wireless picks up Integron KORE Wireless Group announced the acquisition of Integron, an IoT solutions and managed services provider specializing in the connected health market.
Aixtron qualified for MicroLED production at PlayNitride PlayNitride Inc., has qualified Aixtron's AIX G5+ C MOCVD system for the manufacturing of GaN-based (gallium nitride) MicroLEDs.
memsstar ships MEMS production system to University of Freiburg memsstar Ltd., a provider of etch and deposition equipment to manufacturers of semiconductors and MEMS,has shipped its three-chamber ORBIS 3000 system for MEMS research and manufacturing to the Department of Microsystems Engineering (IMTEK) of the University of Freiburg, Germany.
Vishay's plant in Turin, Italy, receives R&D grant Vishay Intertechnology’s facility in Borgaro Torinese, Italy, has received an industrialisation of research results (IR2) R&D grant from the EU and the Regional Government of Piedmont.
MacDermid Alpha acquires Kester Connecticut-based MacDermid Alpha Electronics Solutions has announced the acquisition of Kester, a global supplier of materials used in electronics assembly and semiconductor applications.
LuminaLED opens new production facility The company officially opened the doors to its new production facility in Chisinau, Moldova on the last day of November.
LeddarTech partners with First Sensor to accelerate LiDAR deployment LeddarTech, a LiDAR platform provider, has entered into a strategic collaboration with First Sensor AG, a developer of advanced sensor solutions that is also now joining the Leddar Ecosystem.
Digi-Key extends partnership with Precogs Electronics component distributor, Digi-Key Electronics has renewed its partnership agreement with Paris-based startup, Precogs.
Rambus completes acquisition of the Verimatrix's silicon IP Rambus has completed acquisition of the silicon IP, secure protocols and provisioning business from Verimatrix, formerly Inside Secure.
Osram invites ams to talks about the future Following the successful takeover offer from ams AG, Osram’s Managing Board has invited the management of ams to make the journey together to becoming a global technology powerhouse for sensor solutions and photonics on the basis of the Business Combination Agreement.
Marvell completes sale of Wi-Fi connectivity business to NXP Marvell has completed the sale of its Wi-Fi Connectivity business to NXP. The divestiture encompasses Marvell's Wi-Fi and Bluetooth technology portfolios and related assets.
Cadence to acquire AWR from NI Cadence Design Systems and National Instruments have entered into a definitive agreement under which Cadence expects to acquire AWR Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of National Instruments (NI).
Nidec completed acquisition of Roboteq Nidec Corporation has completed the acquisition of 90% ownership of Roboteq Inc., a U.S.-based designer of ultra-low voltage (ULV) drives, from its owners through Nidec Motor Corporation.
Vesper's ZPL technology included in Alexa-enabled headset Acoustic sensors developer, Vesper, has had its proprietary ZeroPower Listening (ZPL) technology certified by Amazon for extended battery and far-field voice interactions. Vesper's piezoelectric MEMS microphones are powering the first hands-free, extended battery life Alexa-enabled headset that uses ZPL technology.
AutoChips & X-FAB launch mass production of China’s first TPMS chipset AutoChips Inc., a Chinese automotive electronics chip design company (and a subsidiary of NavInfo), in partnership with X-FAB Silicon Foundries, has successfully initiated volume production of a Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) chipset.
Sumitomo launches 150mm GaN-on-SiC production with Aixtron system Japanese group Sumitomo Electric Device Innovations, Inc. (SEDI) has ordered an AIX G5+ tool from Aixtron, with 8x6-inch wafer configuration in order to expand the production capacity of GaN-on-SiC (gallium nitride-on-silicon carbide) radio frequency (RF) devices for wireless applications.
Green light for NXP’s acquisition of Marvell’s wireless connectivity assets NXP Semiconductors N.V. and Marvell have cleared all necessary hurdles and received the required regulatory approvals for NXP’s acquisition of the wireless connectivity portfolio from Marvell.
Murata continues to expand its Okayama operations A production building that had been under construction since October of last year has been completed at Murata’s production subsidiary Okayama Murata Manufacturing, in Setouchi City, Okayama Prefecture.
TowerJazz to maintain its TPSCo majority ownership Israeli semiconductor manufacturer, TowerJazz, says that it will not sell its stake and board control in its joint venture with Panasonic Corp in Japan, following the Japanese company's announcement that it is selling its semiconductor business.
