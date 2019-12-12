© Yokogawa

Yokogawa UK partners with power supply manufacturer TDK-Lambda

Yokogawa UK has signed a distribution deal with TDK-Lambda. Through Yokogawa’s distribution channels, customers across the UK will now have access to TDK-Lambda’s range of laboratory power supplies.

Yokogawa UK will carry three popular product lines of programmable power supplies. The GENESYS range features high power density and multiple remote programming methods to suit a variety of laboratory applications. The high power GSP models in the next generation GENESYS+ range utilise Digital Signal Processing (DSP) technology to offer improved performance and functionality, with efficiencies of up to 92%. Finally, power supplies in the compact Z+ range are suitable for either bench or 2U rack mounting, with power levels from 200 to 800W, and voltages of up to 650V. “We are excited about our partnership with Yokogawa UK. As an expert provider of measurement solutions, it has the extensive distribution channels world-class customer support, and industry knowledge needed to bring our products within reach of new customers,” says Jonathan Scott, Sales Director, TDK-Lambda UK, in a press release. Lee Thomas, UK Sales Manager, Yokogawa UK Ltd, adds: “We are pleased to add TDK-Lambda’s industry-leading power supplies to our offering. Having access to these innovative products will enable us to provide an even more comprehensive service to our customers and help resolve their power supply requirements across new and demanding applications.”