KORE Wireless picks up Integron

KORE Wireless Group announced the acquisition of Integron, an IoT solutions and managed services provider specializing in the connected health market.

According to a press release, the newly combined company will offer enhanced connectivity, managed services, and asset/device management tools for IoT solution deployments and expands on KORE’s value-added IoT solutions’ portfolio. KORE President and CEO Romil Bahl said, “Our mission is clear: to simplify the complexities of IoT as a trusted advisor to our customers as we help them deploy, manage, and scale their mission-critical IoT solutions. We are relentless in the pursuit of that mission and we are thrilled to broaden our scale and credentials with this acquisition. Integron is a respected company in IoT. Their expertise in serving key markets such as healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and life sciences has led to innovative IoT-enabled clinical trials and remote patient monitoring solutions. This acquisition also brings us some key certifications such as those from the ISO and FDA, uniquely positioning us ahead of our competition in regulated industries.” KORE Wireless Group is a privately-held company founded in 2003 and headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.