© jirsak dreamstime.com

memsstar ships MEMS production system to University of Freiburg

memsstar Ltd., a provider of etch and deposition equipment to manufacturers of semiconductors and MEMS,has shipped its three-chamber ORBIS 3000 system for MEMS research and manufacturing to the Department of Microsystems Engineering (IMTEK) of the University of Freiburg, Germany.

As part of a nationally funded project, “Processes and Materials for More-than-Moore Electronic Systems (PROMYS),” memsstar’s surface micromachining cluster tool will serve as a central unit for the micromechanical structuring of MEMS components for up to 200mm wafers. PROMYS is one of 12 projects funded by the Germany Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF) as part of the ForLab (Microsystems Research Laboratory - Germany) initiative. Its research aims to develop IoT solutions, particularly for the application area of medical aids and biological analytical microsystems. The memsstar ORBIS tool will be a key component in achieving heterointegration of all kinds of micromachined sensors and actuators together with microelectronics and media access, such as fluidic components. “This project strongly showcases ORBIS’ capabilities and our approach to working with our customers to develop processes that address their specific requirements,” said Tony McKie, CEO of memsstar. “The work being done at Freiburg is truly leading edge, and requires the advanced control and capabilities of our technology to meet the varied application requirements in production there.”