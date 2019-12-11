© firaxissmooke dreamstime.com

Vishay's plant in Turin, Italy, receives R&D grant

Vishay Intertechnology’s facility in Borgaro Torinese, Italy, has received an industrialisation of research results (IR2) R&D grant from the EU and the Regional Government of Piedmont.

The SINERGY project (power Semiconductor for INtegrated ENERGY distribution) being funded by the grant at Vishay Italiana in Borgaro will focus on emerging applications for private and public sustainable mobility, the production of energy from renewable sources, and the efficient conversion of energy. In addition to strengthening Vishay Semiconductor Italiana in the energy conversion market, the grant is providing opportunities for recent graduates to be involved in engineering and technology transfer to production and the market, as well as funding a number of higher education apprenticeships at the Vishay facility, a press release reads. “Through the additional resources provided by the IR2 measure, the Vishay Italiana facility in Borgaro is becoming a source of significant component design and manufacturing innovations for solutions aimed at the automotive and industrial markets,” says Johan Vandoorn, Executive VP / Chief Technical Officer at Vishay Intertechnology. “We thank the European Regional Development Fund and the Regional Government of Piedmont for the opportunity to further enhance the work of the Vishay team at Borgaro Torinese.”