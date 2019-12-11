© firaxissmooke dreamstime.com Business | December 11, 2019
Vishay's plant in Turin, Italy, receives R&D grant
Vishay Intertechnology’s facility in Borgaro Torinese, Italy, has received an industrialisation of research results (IR2) R&D grant from the EU and the Regional Government of Piedmont.
The SINERGY project (power Semiconductor for INtegrated ENERGY distribution) being funded by the grant at Vishay Italiana in Borgaro will focus on emerging applications for private and public sustainable mobility, the production of energy from renewable sources, and the efficient conversion of energy. In addition to strengthening Vishay Semiconductor Italiana in the energy conversion market, the grant is providing opportunities for recent graduates to be involved in engineering and technology transfer to production and the market, as well as funding a number of higher education apprenticeships at the Vishay facility, a press release reads. “Through the additional resources provided by the IR2 measure, the Vishay Italiana facility in Borgaro is becoming a source of significant component design and manufacturing innovations for solutions aimed at the automotive and industrial markets,” says Johan Vandoorn, Executive VP / Chief Technical Officer at Vishay Intertechnology. “We thank the European Regional Development Fund and the Regional Government of Piedmont for the opportunity to further enhance the work of the Vishay team at Borgaro Torinese.”
MacDermid Alpha acquires Kester Connecticut-based MacDermid Alpha Electronics Solutions has announced the acquisition of Kester, a global supplier of materials used in electronics assembly and semiconductor applications.
LuminaLED opens new production facility The company officially opened the doors to its new production facility in Chisinau, Moldova on the last day of November.
LeddarTech partners with First Sensor to accelerate LiDAR deployment LeddarTech, a LiDAR platform provider, has entered into a strategic collaboration with First Sensor AG, a developer of advanced sensor solutions that is also now joining the Leddar Ecosystem.
Digi-Key extends partnership with Precogs Electronics component distributor, Digi-Key Electronics has renewed its partnership agreement with Paris-based startup, Precogs.
Rambus completes acquisition of the Verimatrix's silicon IP Rambus has completed acquisition of the silicon IP, secure protocols and provisioning business from Verimatrix, formerly Inside Secure.
Osram invites ams to talks about the future Following the successful takeover offer from ams AG, Osram’s Managing Board has invited the management of ams to make the journey together to becoming a global technology powerhouse for sensor solutions and photonics on the basis of the Business Combination Agreement.
Marvell completes sale of Wi-Fi connectivity business to NXP Marvell has completed the sale of its Wi-Fi Connectivity business to NXP. The divestiture encompasses Marvell's Wi-Fi and Bluetooth technology portfolios and related assets.
Cadence to acquire AWR from NI Cadence Design Systems and National Instruments have entered into a definitive agreement under which Cadence expects to acquire AWR Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of National Instruments (NI).
Nidec completed acquisition of Roboteq Nidec Corporation has completed the acquisition of 90% ownership of Roboteq Inc., a U.S.-based designer of ultra-low voltage (ULV) drives, from its owners through Nidec Motor Corporation.
Vesper's ZPL technology included in Alexa-enabled headset Acoustic sensors developer, Vesper, has had its proprietary ZeroPower Listening (ZPL) technology certified by Amazon for extended battery and far-field voice interactions. Vesper's piezoelectric MEMS microphones are powering the first hands-free, extended battery life Alexa-enabled headset that uses ZPL technology.
AutoChips & X-FAB launch mass production of China’s first TPMS chipset AutoChips Inc., a Chinese automotive electronics chip design company (and a subsidiary of NavInfo), in partnership with X-FAB Silicon Foundries, has successfully initiated volume production of a Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) chipset.
Sumitomo launches 150mm GaN-on-SiC production with Aixtron system Japanese group Sumitomo Electric Device Innovations, Inc. (SEDI) has ordered an AIX G5+ tool from Aixtron, with 8x6-inch wafer configuration in order to expand the production capacity of GaN-on-SiC (gallium nitride-on-silicon carbide) radio frequency (RF) devices for wireless applications.
Green light for NXP’s acquisition of Marvell’s wireless connectivity assets NXP Semiconductors N.V. and Marvell have cleared all necessary hurdles and received the required regulatory approvals for NXP’s acquisition of the wireless connectivity portfolio from Marvell.
Murata continues to expand its Okayama operations A production building that had been under construction since October of last year has been completed at Murata’s production subsidiary Okayama Murata Manufacturing, in Setouchi City, Okayama Prefecture.
TowerJazz to maintain its TPSCo majority ownership Israeli semiconductor manufacturer, TowerJazz, says that it will not sell its stake and board control in its joint venture with Panasonic Corp in Japan, following the Japanese company's announcement that it is selling its semiconductor business.
NI invests $40M in expansion of multifunctional facility in Penang National Instruments is planning to expand its operations in Penang, Malaysia with a new investment which will create over 250 new jobs.
Rimac chooses Analog Devices to enable precision battery management Rimac Automobili is planning to incorporate Analog Devices, Inc’s precision battery management system (BMS) integrated circuits (ICs) into Rimac’s BMS.
Silicon Mobility opens subsidiary in Japan Automotive semiconductor company, Silicon Mobility, is opening a new subsidiary in Tokyo, Japan. This subsidiary will provide system integration expertise and support for local customers.
STMicro completes acquisition of SiC wafer specialist Norstel STMicroelectronics has completed the full acquisition of Swedish silicon carbide (SiC) wafer manufacturer Norstel AB.
Sunway Research Institute of North America officially opens RF connectivity solutions provider, Sunway Communication, has officially opened its North American Research Institute (NARI). The new R&D facility is located in the Sorrento Valley technology park of San Diego, close to other leading technology firms.Load more news