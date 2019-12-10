© andreypopov dreamstime.com

MacDermid Alpha acquires Kester

Connecticut-based MacDermid Alpha Electronics Solutions has announced the acquisition of Kester, a global supplier of materials used in electronics assembly and semiconductor applications.

Kester, a division of Illinois Tool Works and based in Itasca, Illinois, has manufacturing facilities in the U.S. and Germany and serves a global customer base in consumer electronics, telecom, medical, automotive and milaero markets. “We are very excited to announce the acquisition of Kester. Kester has a long history of providing innovative and high-quality materials used in the assembly of semiconductor and electronics packages,” said Rick Ertmann, Senior VP of the Assembly Solutions division of MacDermid Alpha. The purchase aligns with MacDermid’s strategic goals and priorities and has said that Kester’s products and development initiatives will enhance programs in the MacDermid Alpha pipeline and enable the company’s continued focus on high-growth segments such as automotive, PV, consumer, and communication, a press release stated.