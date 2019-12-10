© Government of Republic of Moldova

LuminaLED opens new production facility

The company officially opened the doors to its new production facility in Chisinau, Moldova on the last day of November.

The new 6’500 square metre factory – which will be producing LED lighting sources – is kicking of its first month in operation with 50 employees, but it is expected that the facility will create over 300 jobs in the future, according to a press release from the Government of Moldova. The factory has already established partnerships with partners within the EU; namely in Italy, Poland, Romania. LuminaLED will produce LED bulbs, tubes and panels, the products are being designed and developed at its own Research and Design Department within the factory, the press release continues.