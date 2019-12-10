© First Sensor - For illustrative purposes

LeddarTech partners with First Sensor to accelerate LiDAR deployment

LeddarTech, a LiDAR platform provider, has entered into a strategic collaboration with First Sensor AG, a developer of advanced sensor solutions that is also now joining the Leddar Ecosystem.

LeddarTech, with the support of First Sensor and other industry players, is developing an open and comprehensive LiDAR platform option for OEMs and Tier1s. One of the goals with this is the creation of common architectures as well as standardised components that ensure lower risk, improved production volume scalability, cost optimisation and flexibility to address multiple LiDAR applications. LeddarTech and First Sensor will initiate this collaboration with the development of a LiDAR Evaluation Kit, demonstrating a technical concept in a working LiDAR and creating a tool for Tier1s and system integrators to develop their own LiDAR based on LeddarEngine technology, First Sensor APDs, and additional ecosystem partners’ technologies, products, and services. The evaluation kit will be primarily targeting automotive front LiDAR applications for high-speed highway driving such as Highway Pilot and Traffic Jam Assist. “We are delighted to partner with First Sensor, one of the world’s leading developers and producers of chips, components, sensors, and sensor systems as a strategic partner” says Michael Poulin, Vice-President, Product Management at LeddarTech. “First Sensor, LeddarTech and other select members, working synergistically as part of the Leddar Ecosystem, will provide increased value to our customers.”