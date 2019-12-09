Richardson RFPD inks global franchise agreement with ERZIA

Richardson RFPD, an Arrow Electronics company, has entered into a global franchise agreement with ERZIA Technologies S.L.

Headquartered in Santander, Spain, ERZIA is a specialist in the design and manufacture of solid-state amplifiers using the latest technologies available to provide rugged and high reliability solutions for a range of applications, including communications, test and measurement, radar, and electronic warfare. The agreement covers ERZIA’s commercial off-the-shelf products, including high-power/driver amplifier (HPA) modules and low noise amplifier (LNA) modules. “We are excited about ERZIA’s broad capabilities, flexibility, quality and reliability,” said Rafael R. Salmi, Ph.D., Richardson RFPD’s president. “This product range is a good fit for Richardson RFPD’s customers and target markets. Many customers today prefer to purchase amplifiers as a component in order to integrate into a more complex system, and ERZIA’s products fit that need.” “We look forward to working with Richardson RFPD’s global sales force, and we are confident that our HPA and LNA modules will be attractive to Richardson RFPD’s customers looking to improve time-to-market and reduce risk with these high-reliability devices,” said Luis García, ERZIA’s CEO.