Digi-Key extends partnership with Precogs

Electronics component distributor, Digi-Key Electronics has renewed its partnership agreement with Paris-based startup, Precogs.

Precogs pairs market data on individual component parts with customer needs based on their predetermined strategies for price, quality and availability. Precogs’ solution is directly integrated with the customer ERP. “Digitization of our processes is the way forward and we intend to lead in the digital revolution of the electronic supply chain. We’ve searched the globe for IT partners and have selected six which will help our customers to best leverage our real-time APIs. Of those, Precogs has been on our list from day one," says Steve Vecchiarelli, senior principal for digital solutions at Digi-Key, in a press release. Precogs recently opened their platform for access to EMS-OEM-ODM businesses across the globe, after the successful completion of a EUR 2.5 million, two-year research and development project, part of the French Government’s Concours Mondial de l’Innovation (Worldwide Innovation Challenge). “It is critical for electronics manufacturers to have the proper tools to maintain maximum productivity. The ability to access Digi-Key’s information via APIs in real time leads to infinite possibilities,” says Precogs’ CEO and co-founder, Adrien Sandrini.