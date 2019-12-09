© mikael damkier dreamstime.com

Rambus completes acquisition of the Verimatrix's silicon IP

Rambus has completed acquisition of the silicon IP, secure protocols and provisioning business from Verimatrix, formerly Inside Secure.

Rambus payed USD 45 million at closing, and up to an additional USD 20 million, subject to certain revenue targets for the transferred business for the calendar year 2020. “This acquisition is a natural fit for the company in line with our areas of focus in semiconductor,” says Luc Seraphin, president and CEO of Rambus, ina press release. “The addition of this business from Verimatrix augments our portfolio of mission-critical embedded security products and expands our offerings for data center, AI, networking and automotive.” Although this transaction will not materially impact 2019 financial results due to the timing of close and acquisition accounting, Rambus expects this acquisition to be accretive in 2020.