© Osram Business | December 09, 2019
Osram invites ams to talks about the future
Following the successful takeover offer from ams AG, Osram’s Managing Board has invited the management of ams to make the journey together to becoming a global technology powerhouse for sensor solutions and photonics on the basis of the Business Combination Agreement.
Unchanged, management’s focus is aligned with the shareholders, the company and its employees. Following a value-oriented takeover process, Osram shareholders will receive EUR 41 per share, representing a markup of 42% since the start of the process. “What is important now is to create a world class photonics and sensor champion together with ams,” says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG, in a press release. “We would like to thank the Osram shareholders for supporting the compelling strategic merits of this transaction,” adds Alexander Everke, CEO of ams. “We look forward to working closely with the OSRAM management team and all OSRAM stakeholders to realize the successful combination and achieve our shared objective of a European based global leader in sensor solutions and photonics.” In the Business Combination Agreement ams has made extensive commitments for Osram’s employees and production facilities, particularly in Germany. Merger-related layoffs, for example, have been ruled out until the end of 2022. Together and in a dialogue with the trade unions and employee representatives, the managing boards of Osram and ams will now prepare a viable integration roadmap as equals. Osram management sees numerous opportunities arising from the bundling of common strengths, especially in terms of the further development of the Opto Semiconductors business unit. The merger with ams will enable the LED sector to benefit, among other things, from the development of innovative sensor and photonics solutions and the use of established access to customers. The merger is still subject to antitrust and foreign trade approvals. Compliance with these regulatory steps and legal approvals are expected to take until summer 2020. In the second half of 2020, the necessary steps could then be taken to merge the two groups.
Digi-Key extends partnership with Precogs Electronics component distributor, Digi-Key Electronics has renewed its partnership agreement with Paris-based startup, Precogs.
Rambus completes acquisition of the Verimatrix's silicon IP Rambus has completed acquisition of the silicon IP, secure protocols and provisioning business from Verimatrix, formerly Inside Secure.
Osram invites ams to talks about the future Following the successful takeover offer from ams AG, Osram’s Managing Board has invited the management of ams to make the journey together to becoming a global technology powerhouse for sensor solutions and photonics on the basis of the Business Combination Agreement.
Marvell completes sale of Wi-Fi connectivity business to NXP Marvell has completed the sale of its Wi-Fi Connectivity business to NXP. The divestiture encompasses Marvell's Wi-Fi and Bluetooth technology portfolios and related assets.
Cadence to acquire AWR from NI Cadence Design Systems and National Instruments have entered into a definitive agreement under which Cadence expects to acquire AWR Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of National Instruments (NI).
Nidec completed acquisition of Roboteq Nidec Corporation has completed the acquisition of 90% ownership of Roboteq Inc., a U.S.-based designer of ultra-low voltage (ULV) drives, from its owners through Nidec Motor Corporation.
Vesper's ZPL technology included in Alexa-enabled headset Acoustic sensors developer, Vesper, has had its proprietary ZeroPower Listening (ZPL) technology certified by Amazon for extended battery and far-field voice interactions. Vesper's piezoelectric MEMS microphones are powering the first hands-free, extended battery life Alexa-enabled headset that uses ZPL technology.
AutoChips & X-FAB launch mass production of China’s first TPMS chipset AutoChips Inc., a Chinese automotive electronics chip design company (and a subsidiary of NavInfo), in partnership with X-FAB Silicon Foundries, has successfully initiated volume production of a Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) chipset.
Sumitomo launches 150mm GaN-on-SiC production with Aixtron system Japanese group Sumitomo Electric Device Innovations, Inc. (SEDI) has ordered an AIX G5+ tool from Aixtron, with 8x6-inch wafer configuration in order to expand the production capacity of GaN-on-SiC (gallium nitride-on-silicon carbide) radio frequency (RF) devices for wireless applications.
Green light for NXP’s acquisition of Marvell’s wireless connectivity assets NXP Semiconductors N.V. and Marvell have cleared all necessary hurdles and received the required regulatory approvals for NXP’s acquisition of the wireless connectivity portfolio from Marvell.
Murata continues to expand its Okayama operations A production building that had been under construction since October of last year has been completed at Murata’s production subsidiary Okayama Murata Manufacturing, in Setouchi City, Okayama Prefecture.
TowerJazz to maintain its TPSCo majority ownership Israeli semiconductor manufacturer, TowerJazz, says that it will not sell its stake and board control in its joint venture with Panasonic Corp in Japan, following the Japanese company's announcement that it is selling its semiconductor business.
NI invests $40M in expansion of multifunctional facility in Penang National Instruments is planning to expand its operations in Penang, Malaysia with a new investment which will create over 250 new jobs.
Rimac chooses Analog Devices to enable precision battery management Rimac Automobili is planning to incorporate Analog Devices, Inc’s precision battery management system (BMS) integrated circuits (ICs) into Rimac’s BMS.
Silicon Mobility opens subsidiary in Japan Automotive semiconductor company, Silicon Mobility, is opening a new subsidiary in Tokyo, Japan. This subsidiary will provide system integration expertise and support for local customers.
STMicro completes acquisition of SiC wafer specialist Norstel STMicroelectronics has completed the full acquisition of Swedish silicon carbide (SiC) wafer manufacturer Norstel AB.
Sunway Research Institute of North America officially opens RF connectivity solutions provider, Sunway Communication, has officially opened its North American Research Institute (NARI). The new R&D facility is located in the Sorrento Valley technology park of San Diego, close to other leading technology firms.
Data Respons receives contract for next gen communication solution Data Respons have signed a contract of NOK 20 million (EUR 1.97 million) with a Nordic customer within the space, defence and security industry.
Harbour Group acquires SpotSee Holdings SpotSee Holdings and its subsidiaries are now part of the Harbour Group family of companies. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Intel’s looking to sell its connectivity chips businesses The US chipmaker is reportedly looking for potential buyers for its connected home division, a business unit providing gateway solutions to connect devices and appliances.
Panasonic to sell its chip business to Taiwanese company Panasonic Corporation says that it will transfer the semiconductor business – mainly operated by Panasonic Semiconductor Solutions – to Nuvoton Technology, a Taiwan-based semiconductor company under the umbrella of Winbond Electronics group, in a stock and asset transfer agreement.Load more news