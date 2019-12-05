© Vesper

Vesper's ZPL technology included in Alexa-enabled headset

Acoustic sensors developer, Vesper, has had its proprietary ZeroPower Listening (ZPL) technology certified by Amazon for extended battery and far-field voice interactions. Vesper's piezoelectric MEMS microphones are powering the first hands-free, extended battery life Alexa-enabled headset that uses ZPL technology.

The headset, LuduanV4, is a 2-mic Bluetooth neckband headset with Alexa built-in. The headset, which is based on Ambiq's Apollo3 Blue Wireless SoC, incorporates Vesper's VM1010, a piezoelectric MEMS microphone with ZPL technology, which allows systems to be in deep hibernation mode until awoken by a 'wake word,' thereby greatly extending battery life. ZeroPower Listening eliminates the button in push-to-talk devices. Vesper's VM1010, the first wake-on sound MEMS microphone for consumer electronics, brings voice activation to battery-powered devices. With this power consumption is significantly reduced as ZPL (about 80% in the right environment) allows the battery life on headsets, remote controls and other smart devices to outlast products currently on the market. Durability in the headset is also improved through Vesper's technology as it can extend the microphone's battery life from five to 20 times. "Over the last year, we've collaborated with the Alexa Voice Service team at Amazon to develop this major advancement in low power to bring far-field Alexa capabilities to battery-powered devices," said Matt Crowley, CEO of Vesper, in a press release. "This is the first Alexa-powered headset to feature ZeroPower Listening, which will greatly extend battery life and voice interface for consumers." Vesper uses piezoelectric materials to create the most reliable and advanced sensors and MEMS microphones, representing a fundamental departure from capacitive MEMS microphones that have dominated the market for decades.