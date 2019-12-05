© mikael damkier dreamstime.com

Nidec completed acquisition of Roboteq

Nidec Corporation has completed the acquisition of 90% ownership of Roboteq Inc., a U.S.-based designer of ultra-low voltage (ULV) drives, from its owners through Nidec Motor Corporation.

As a result of the transaction, Roboteq, along with its 20 employees, is now a consolidated subsidiary of Nidec. Nidec is looking to strengthen its presence in some key future growth drivers, including robotisation. To become a force to be reckoned with in these markets, Nidec is focusing on expanding its ability to provide package solutions to all its served markets as demand continues to increase for convenient, modular solutions. These include the robotics/automated guided vehicle (AGV) market, where Nidec Motor Corporation (previously, Emerson Electric Co.’s motors and controls business), which Nidec acquired in September 2010, has been the primary operating subsidiary. The contemplated acquisition of the Scottsdale, Arizona-based designer Roboteq is a significant part of Nidec’s strategy to modularise its various product offerings and invest in key future growth drivers. Through the acquisition of Roboteq, Nidec will be able to provide AGV customers with ULV drives in addition to its servo motors and precision gear box offerings. The acquisition will also add navigation sensors and power management technology to fill the gap in Nidec’s current AGV platform, allowing the company to act as a single vendor that can offer full motor control system support to customers.