© Aixtron

Sumitomo launches 150mm GaN-on-SiC production with Aixtron system

Japanese group Sumitomo Electric Device Innovations, Inc. (SEDI) has ordered an AIX G5+ tool from Aixtron, with 8x6-inch wafer configuration in order to expand the production capacity of GaN-on-SiC (gallium nitride-on-silicon carbide) radio frequency (RF) devices for wireless applications.

SEDI has already been successfully relying on Aixtron's Showerhead technology for the production of 4-inch GaN epitaxial wafers. The progressive deployment of 5G networks but also the introduction of new technologies like beamforming is foreseen to drive a rapid upturn in demand steering the adoption of more efficient 6-inch substrates for RF applications on Aixtron's Planetary systems. By selecting the AIX G5+ Planetary MOCVD platform, SEDI relies on the tool-of-record for GaN-based high electron mobility transistors (HEMTs) allowing for better process yields but also enabling lowest cost of ownership of the market. The new reactor is equipped with an EpiCurve TT metrology system as well as with Auto-Feed Forward and P400 UV Pyrometer Close Loop temperature control.