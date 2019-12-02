© Rimac Automobili

Rimac chooses Analog Devices to enable precision battery management

Rimac Automobili is planning to incorporate Analog Devices, Inc’s precision battery management system (BMS) integrated circuits (ICs) into Rimac’s BMS.

ADI’s technology provides Rimac’s BMS with the ability to extract maximum energy and capacity out of its batteries by calculating reliable State of Charge and other battery parameters at any given time. "Rimac is a technology powerhouse in the field of high-performance electric vehicles,” says Rimac CEO Mate Rimac, in a press release. “We develop and manufacture key electrification systems for many global automotive companies and raise the bar for performance electric vehicles with our own hypercars. Our application of BMS is among the most demanding in the world, requiring the highest accuracy, massive current and voltage draws over very short time scales, and rapid dynamic adjustment within the battery management control system. We have decided to adopt the Analog Devices portfolio of battery management ICs across our complete product line of battery management systems. ADI’s ICs are an integral part of our in-house developed BMS that we are using in our own vehicles, but also for many global car brands." The Rimac C_Two is a fully electric hypercar capable of speeds of up to 258 miles per hour. With 1,914 horsepower under the hood, the C_Two accelerates 0-60 mph in 1.85 seconds. To support these high-performance outputs, the Rimac team designs and engineers underlying technologies, such as electric drivetrain and battery packs. BMS technology acts as the “brains” behind battery packs by managing the output, charging and discharging as well as providing precision measurements during vehicle operation. A BMS also provides vital safeguards to protect the battery from damage. “High performance electric vehicles require high precision electronics,” says Patrick Morgan, Vice President, Automotive Electrification and Infotainment, Analog Devices. “Precision accuracy directly translates to maximizing battery capacity and range with fast charging time. We are pleased to support Rimac with our precision battery management ICs for its leading-edge electric vehicle systems with the goal of achieving some of the best performance in the world.”