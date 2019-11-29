© Data Respons

Data Respons receives contract for next gen communication solution

Data Respons have signed a contract of NOK 20 million (EUR 1.97 million) with a Nordic customer within the space, defence and security industry.

In this contract the company will deliver a newly developed high tech, robust and secure communication solution that allows next gen software to be used in a variety of environments. The communication solution delivers more software content, better functionality, higher performance and encrypted connections. The deliveries will take place in 2019 and 2020. The company expect a running demand for the solution in 2020 and beyond. "The demand for specialists that can provide R&D services, software development, advanced testing and system integration is very good. Through this contract Data Respons continues to strengthen the position as a key provider of customised solutions that is system critical to the customers and requires in-depth domain knowledge and engineering competence," says Kenneth Ragnvaldsen, CEO of Data Respons ASA.