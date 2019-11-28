© pichetw dreamstime.com

Harbour Group acquires SpotSee Holdings

SpotSee Holdings and its subsidiaries are now part of the Harbour Group family of companies. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

SpotSee develops and manufactures shock, vibration, temperature, and other environmental-condition monitoring solutions for in-transit, in-plant, and in-storage applications. The company offers a portfolio of branded products including indicator devices, RFID, Bluetooth, satellite, and cellular connected devices that provide real-time tracking, monitoring, and reporting capabilities. The company is headquartered in Dallas. "We are excited to welcome SpotSee to the Harbour Group family," says Jeff Fox, Harbour Group's chairman and chief executive officer. "SpotSee offers a well-recognized and respected brand of products uniquely positioned to serve customers across diverse end markets. In a world where connectivity is in high demand, we are eager to support the SpotSee team as they continue to innovate and launch new products into a growing market. We intend to invest in new product development, new markets, and in complementary acquisitions." Tony Fonk, CEO and President of SpotSee, added, "We are excited and look forward to joining the Harbour Group family. With a strong reputation of operational excellence, Harbour Group is uniquely positioned to assist in our efforts to grow the business. We believe this partnership will accelerate our new product development and continue to build a strong brand in growing markets."