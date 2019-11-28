© First Sensor Components | November 28, 2019
First Sensor extends collaboration with Canadian expert for machine vision
First Sensor is producing image sensors for a new camera family for a Canadian technology leader for industrial visual inspection in the field of machine vision. The project has a term of seven years.
The key customer is planning to reach its first volume target in the coming year and to gradually increase deliveries five-fold in the years ahead. The agreement replaces existing orders for the packaging of image sensor technology for camera boards that are being replaced by the new product generation. "Imaging is a growth driver for First Sensor. Given the high demand for optical inspection in Industry 4.0, we can significantly expand business with our key customer with the new order. The new camera generation will set new benchmarks in machine vision," said Dr. Dirk Rothweiler, CEO of First Sensor AG. "To guarantee an optimal image result, almost every available display in a household is already tested by our customer's products. With our expertise in photonics and microelectronic packaging, we are helping to further advance this technological leadership in machine vision." The new product generation of the North American company comprises twelve high-performance cameras that capture up to 300,000 images per second. Industrial systems mainly use such images in automation technology and quality assurance. One of the key factors for the new order is the expertise of Dresden's First Sensor Microelectronic Packaging GmbH in the processing of optical sensors and the assembly of large and long chips. The collaboration with the international industrial image processing and machine vision expert has been ongoing for around 15 years already.
First Sensor extends collaboration with Canadian expert for machine vision First Sensor is producing image sensors for a new camera family for a Canadian technology leader for industrial visual inspection in the field of machine vision. The project has a term of seven years.
D3 Engineering moving, expanding in NY Empire State Development (ESD), the economic development arm of New York State, has announced that D3 Engineering will move from its current location in Rochester to a new, larger location in Henrietta, New York, along the state’s northwestern border with Lake Ontario.
Kinetic acquires MegaChips’ smart connectivity division Analog and mixed-signal semiconductor company, Kinetic Technologies, has acquired MegaChips Corporation’s Smart Connectivity Division. Terms of the asset transaction were not disclosed.
Entegris unveils China technology center Entegris has opened its china technology center (CTC) in China’s Silicon Valley, Zhangjiang, Shangha
Seattle start-up to see battery tech investment Group14 Technologies announced it will receive USD 18 million in new financing from several leaders in the battery-industry.
NY approves USD 500 million grant for Cree The State of New York’s economic development arm, Empire State Development Corp., approved a USD 500 million grant for Cree Inc. toward its planned USD 1 billion factory in Marcy.
RoodMicrotec updates its revenue forecast for FY2019 RoodMicrotec N.V.,is expecting the revenue for the full-year 2019 to be in line with the full-year 2018.
MediaTek, Intel partnering on 5G technology MediaTek has announced an ongoing collaboration with Intel to bring MediaTek's new 5G modem to PCs, for deployment in key consumer and commercial laptop segments.
NUVIA expands in Austin, bolsters exec team Silicon-design start-up NUVIA Inc. will open new offices in Austin, Texas, the company announced today.
ZF and Danfoss seal strategic partnership ZF Friedrichshafen AG and Danfoss Silicon Power GmbH have stepped up their existing cooperation with a new strategic partnership for silicon- and silicon-carbide power modules.
Jenoptik secures long-term contract in the automotive industry Jenoptik has been chosen to supply a laser-optical subsystem for the PM2.5 particle sensor, developed by HELLA. This particle sensor will now make it possible to reliably and precisely measure minute concentrations of particulate matter inside vehicles and in their immediate environment.
Sonos buys French voice tech company Snips Santa Barbara-based Sonos Inc. has acquired Snips SAS, a French company specializing in AI voice platforms for connected devices that provides private-by-design voice technology.
Mouser opens local customer service center in the Philippines Distributor Mouser Electronics is continuing its expansion of its ts customer service in Asia with the addition of a Customer Service Center in the Philippines.
Perceptron, Coherix cement partnership for bead inspection Michigan industrial metrology developer Perceptron Inc. has announced a commercial partnership with fellow Great Lakes State company Coherix Inc.
Dr. Arne Schneider takes over as CEO of Elmos in 2021 The Supervisory Board of Elmos Semiconductor has decided to extend the appointment of CEO Dr. Anton Mindl until the end of 2020. After this he will have had 15 successful years as CEO and will remain closely associated with the company as consultant.
Magna expands lighting capabilities by acquiring Wipac Czech Magna has agreed to acquire Wipac Czech s.r.o., a automotive lighting engineering firm located in Ostrava, Czech Republic.
Cree, STMicroelectronics fortify SiC agreement Cree Inc. and STMicroelectronics have expanded their existing multi-year, long-term silicon carbide wafer supply agreement to more than USD 500 million.
LPKF expands in Garbsen, Germany The laser specialist has started the construction of a new clean room factory for the production of glass microstructure components at its headquarters in Garbsen, Germany.
Cree, ABB form partnership for SiC technology Silicon carbide technology specialist Cree and ABB’s Power Grids business have announced a partnership to jointly expand the rollout of silicon carbide for semiconductors.
Soitec & Applied Materials to develop next-gen SiC substrates Designer and manufacturer of semiconductor materials, Soitec, is entering a joint development program with Applied Materials on next-generation silicon carbide substrates.
Swissbit to stay on top of demand with new Berlin fab Back in late July of 2018, Swissbit AG, broke ground on its new R&D and manufacturing facility in Berlin with the aim of tripling the production capacity of location. Now its already up and running.
Nuvia closes series A, eyes data center servers Santa Clara semiconductor design startup Nuvia Inc., formed earlier this year by three former top Apple Inc. design executives, has closed its series A round with USD 53 million secured.
Ingun's going global; expands in Latin America and Eastern Europe Benjamin Sontag (INGUN Prüfmittel GmbH) gave a short update on expansion plans in Latin America and Eastern Europe.
Yageo to acquire KEMET in a $1.8 billion deal Yageo Corporation and KEMET Corporation have entered into a definitive agreement under which Yageo will acquire all of the outstanding shares of KEMET’s common stock for USD 27.20 per share in an all-cash transaction valued at USD 1.8 billion.Load more news