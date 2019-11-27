© D3 Engineering

D3 Engineering moving, expanding in NY

Empire State Development (ESD), the economic development arm of New York State, has announced that D3 Engineering will move from its current location in Rochester to a new, larger location in Henrietta, New York, along the state’s northwestern border with Lake Ontario.

In a press release, ESD said the expansion will allow the embedded product development company specializing in vision, sensing, autonomous, and power systems, to create up to 50 new jobs over the next five years; 65 jobs are being retained. The company plans to be fully operational in Henrietta in the spring of 2020. ESD is offering D3 up to USD 250,000 through the Excelsior Jobs Tax Credit Program in exchange for the company’s job creation commitments. The tax credit will cover approximately one-third of the consolidation project’s USD 877,000 total cost. D3 Engineering CEO Scott Reardon said, “Almost 20 years ago, D3 existed in a lab of one of our customers in this building. We are excited to return to our roots and plan to continue the incubator feel of the building which will inspire other innovators and entrepreneurs to work on cutting-edge technology. New York State Senator Patrick Gallivan said, “The decision by D3 Engineering to expand operations in the Town of Henrietta is the latest example of the ongoing effort to revitalize Monroe County and the upstate economy. The retention of existing jobs and the creation of new positions will provide opportunities for residents who want to live and raise a family in our region. The company’s investment also sends a positive message to other businesses and entrepreneurs looking to take advantage of the region’s skilled workforce and high-tech manufacturing environment.”