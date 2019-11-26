© mailthepic dreamstime.com

Entegris unveils China technology center

Entegris has opened its china technology center (CTC) in China’s Silicon Valley, Zhangjiang, Shangha

According to a press release, in alignment with the company’s focus areas, the facility includes a microcontamination control application lab; an advanced material handling application lab; a surface preparation and integration application lab; and an analytical and metrology lab. The four labs will be dedicated to bringing solutions to the semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem as well as a broad range of analytical and technical capabilities to customers in the region. Entegris Executive VP and COO Todd Edlund said, “We have placed a significant investment in our China Technology Center to serve our local customers across multiple industries, including semiconductor, FPD, OLED, LCD and Ink. We are also looking to expand our capabilities to additional areas, for example, life science, pharmaceutical, and medical.” Entegris was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts. The company has offices in Shanghai, Beijing, Xi’an, Xiamen, and Wuhan and a sales and service presence across China.