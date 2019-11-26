© melpomenem dreamstime.com

RoodMicrotec updates its revenue forecast for FY2019

RoodMicrotec N.V.,is expecting the revenue for the full-year 2019 to be in line with the full-year 2018.

This is outperforming the semiconductor industry in Europe, predicted at a decline of 6.1% year-on-year for 2019 according to WSTS (World Semiconductor Trade Statistics), due to the weak global market situation. The steady book-to-bill ratio above one is showing confidence that the revenue will grow even if the market situation is continuing to be tight. “Despite the cancellation of one big SCM project by our client’s customer, as reported earlier in the year, in combination with the weak global semiconductor market conditions, RoodMicrotec is still able to maintain a high level of revenue for the full-year 2019”, says Martin Sallenhag, CEO of RoodMicrotec, in a short update. “The outlook for the coming years is positive thanks to the good order intake and the right customer mix.” Based on several new engagements as well as an increasing number of ASIC supply chain projects in the pipeline, RoodMicrotec expects an organic revenue growth rate in the range of 8 to 12% per year with yearly improving positive net results.