NUVIA expands in Austin, bolsters exec team

Silicon-design start-up NUVIA Inc. will open new offices in Austin, Texas, the company announced today.

In a press release, the company said that the current workforce of 10 in the Austin area will grow to approximately 40 by the end of this year, and the new facility has the potential to accommodate up to 75 employees. NIVIA CEO Gerard Williams III said, “As someone who’s worked and lived in the Austin area, I know the incredible talent and heritage this region has in semiconductor engineering. Our newest location gives us a tremendous combination of location and scalability for the future as we take our first steps to reimagine silicon design for the data center.” In executive hires related to the expanded presence in Austin, NUVIA has brought onboard former IMB/Red Hat Chief Arm Architect Jon Masters, who will serve as VP of Software. Additionally, Jon Carvill will join NUVIA as VP of Marketing. Carvill most recently served as VP of Technology Leadership Marketing at Intel. Earlier this month, NUVIA closed its USD 53 million Series A funding round, co-led by Silicon Valley investors Capricorn Investment Group, Dell Technologies Capital, Mayfield Fund, and WRVI Capital, along with additional funds from Nepenthe LLC. NUVIA Inc., is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.