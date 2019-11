© ZF Friedrichshafen

The partners plan to improve the efficiency of electric drivelines by leveraging engineering and cost benefits at the interface between power modules and inverters. “This is a robust long-term partnership that enables ZF and Danfoss to pool their strengths. Coming together on this opens up significant innovation potential to improve the technical and commercial competitiveness of our inverters. We will utilize this advantage in all our drivetrain applications, from hybrid up to full electric applications," says Jörg Grotendorst, Head of ZF Friedrichshafen ’s E-Mobility Division, in a press release. The two companies engage in joint research and development, with Danfoss also supplying power modules for silicon applications. One of the first major milestones in this new initiative is a supply contract for Danfoss power modules destined for large-scale ZF volume production projects. Beside 400 Volt standard applications the two companies have also begun co-developing an 800 Volt Silicon Carbide power module for a large volume production project, aiming to position themselves at the forefront of this new segment. ZF’s E-Mobility division supplies electric drive systems and components, while Danfoss Silicon power GmbH (DSP) is a specialist in silicon and silicon-carbide power modules. By joining forces to produce innovative open technology solutions for e-mobility drivelines, they aim to make a vital contribution to cutting vehicle emissions. “We are proud to join this partnership with ZF. We believe this closer cooperation between Danfoss and ZF has the potential to be a game changer for the development and innovation of future drivetrains for electrification of vehicles. Together we can enable an acceleration of the transition of the transport sector,” Kim Fausing, CEO of the Danfoss Group concludes. Danfoss' power modules could also use power-chips developed by ZF in the recently announced cooperation with semiconductor specialist Cree