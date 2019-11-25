© Jenoptik

Jenoptik secures long-term contract in the automotive industry

Jenoptik has been chosen to supply a laser-optical subsystem for the PM2.5 particle sensor, developed by HELLA. This particle sensor will now make it possible to reliably and precisely measure minute concentrations of particulate matter inside vehicles and in their immediate environment.

The sensor’s measuring accuracy was achieved thanks to Jenoptik's custom precision polymer optics and the high-accuracy 5-axis adjustment of the optoelectronic system. The project contract, concluded between Jenoptik and HELLA, stipulates that series production will begin in 2020. The contract is expected to run for a total of nine years. The first customer for the sensors is a European manufacturer that primarily intends to integrate the sensor into its Asian vehicle fleet. Going forward, the vehicles will each be equipped with two PM2.5 particle sensors. The PM2.5 class sensors can measure particle sizes below 2.5 micrometers in diameter. One sensor monitors and optimises air quality inside the vehicle by automatically controlling the air supply and through the efficient use of air filters. The second sensor measures the fine dust concentration in vehicle’s immediate environment. It can be used for air quality information purposes and to automatically control air circulation. In the future, it will also be possible to use the PM2.5 particle sensor to implement other digitised applications, such as route planning that takes local air quality into account.