© yuri arcurs dreamstime.com

Mouser opens local customer service center in the Philippines

Distributor Mouser Electronics is continuing its expansion of its ts customer service in Asia with the addition of a Customer Service Center in the Philippines.

The new customer service center located in Manila will serve local design engineers, buyers and hardware innovators in local languages and time zone, facilitating their design activities and helping them locate the newest products for their designs. The company can now boast having 27 service locations worldwide, with 11 locations in the Asia Pacific region. Electronics exports from the Philippines have increased steadily in recent years, including record high growth in 2017, and demand within the country remains high. Semiconductors and electronics account for the largest contribution to the country's manufacturing sector, with emerging focus on design and innovation. "Mouser's business in the Philippines has seen over 40 percent annual growth in the past two years," says Mark Burr-Lonnon, Mouser's Senior Vice President of Global Service & EMEA and APAC Business, in a press release. "The exceptional growth is not only a result of strong regional demand for semiconductor and electronic components, but also proof of our successful strategy to provide fast delivery of the newest products and leading technologies. We see our local presence here as an important step in providing the best-in-class service that customers in the Philippines have come to expect."