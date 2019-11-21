© coherix Products | November 21, 2019
Perceptron, Coherix cement partnership for bead inspection
Michigan industrial metrology developer Perceptron Inc. has announced a commercial partnership with fellow Great Lakes State company Coherix Inc.
Coherix, a manufacturer of high-speed, HD 3D machine vision solutions for semiconductor, electronics, and automotive applications, is capitalizing on the automobile manufacturing industry’s shift from vehicle welding to the use of structural adhesives. The highly engineered glues shave significant weight from a vehicle’s specs while offering greater structural integrity for the joining of parts made from dissimilar materials, according to a press release distributed by Coherix. Dozens of adhesive dispensing systems are deployed in each premium vehicle manufacturing line and adhesives are increasingly relied on in all new vehicle programs to deliver similar advantages. Some of those advantages are associated with safety, quality, and cost savings, and they are driving the adoption of 3D inspection and process controls across automotive OEMs and Tier suppliers. Coherix Founder and CEO Dwight Carlson said, “We are delighted to launch this global commercial alliance with Perceptron. Perceptron has a great reputation and brand recognition with all our current and prospective global automotive customers. The combination of 3D Machine Vision expertise across both companies, with many team members boasting over 30 years of industry experience, brings significantly higher value to our customers.” Perceptron Chairman of the Board Jay Freeland said, “The commercial alliance with Coherix leverages the global reach of Perceptron to accelerate the adoption of this unique 3D product, while complementing our product portfolio for robot guidance and in-line automated metrology. Dwight Carlson will be a great partner and asset for our team, as he has a storied history and great familiarity with our company, serving as founder, CEO and President of Perceptron from 1981 to 1996.”
Perceptron, Coherix cement partnership for bead inspection Michigan industrial metrology developer Perceptron Inc. has announced a commercial partnership with fellow Great Lakes State company Coherix Inc.
Dr. Arne Schneider takes over as CEO of Elmos in 2021 The Supervisory Board of Elmos Semiconductor has decided to extend the appointment of CEO Dr. Anton Mindl until the end of 2020. After this he will have had 15 successful years as CEO and will remain closely associated with the company as consultant.
Magna expands lighting capabilities by acquiring Wipac Czech Magna has agreed to acquire Wipac Czech s.r.o., a automotive lighting engineering firm located in Ostrava, Czech Republic.
Cree, STMicroelectronics fortify SiC agreement Cree Inc. and STMicroelectronics have expanded their existing multi-year, long-term silicon carbide wafer supply agreement to more than USD 500 million.
Sponsored content by EsemdaContract manufacturer Esemda opens new facility in Vilnius and expands EMS The new facility has been built with reserved space for future expansions. As Esemda constantly grows, it is of great importance to be able to rapidly increase production capacity in large volumes.
LPKF expands in Garbsen, Germany The laser specialist has started the construction of a new clean room factory for the production of glass microstructure components at its headquarters in Garbsen, Germany.
Cree, ABB form partnership for SiC technology Silicon carbide technology specialist Cree and ABB’s Power Grids business have announced a partnership to jointly expand the rollout of silicon carbide for semiconductors.
Soitec & Applied Materials to develop next-gen SiC substrates Designer and manufacturer of semiconductor materials, Soitec, is entering a joint development program with Applied Materials on next-generation silicon carbide substrates.
Swissbit to stay on top of demand with new Berlin fab Back in late July of 2018, Swissbit AG, broke ground on its new R&D and manufacturing facility in Berlin with the aim of tripling the production capacity of location. Now its already up and running.
Sponsored content by Z ElektronikaZ Elektronika opens new factory in Pécs To keep up with rapid growth of the company, on the 13th September Z Elektronika celebrated the grand opening of its new electronic design and manufacturing facility close to the highway in Pécs, Hungary, which adds new features and production site to its nearby location.
Nuvia closes series A, eyes data center servers Santa Clara semiconductor design startup Nuvia Inc., formed earlier this year by three former top Apple Inc. design executives, has closed its series A round with USD 53 million secured.
Ingun's going global; expands in Latin America and Eastern Europe Benjamin Sontag (INGUN Prüfmittel GmbH) gave a short update on expansion plans in Latin America and Eastern Europe.
Yageo to acquire KEMET in a $1.8 billion deal Yageo Corporation and KEMET Corporation have entered into a definitive agreement under which Yageo will acquire all of the outstanding shares of KEMET’s common stock for USD 27.20 per share in an all-cash transaction valued at USD 1.8 billion.
EVG and DELO partner to expand materials and process capabilities Supplier of wafer bonding and lithography equipment for the MEMS and semiconductor industry, EV Group (eVG), is partnering with DELO, a manufacturer of industrial high-tech adhesives, in the area of wafer-level optics.
Osram recommends current takeover offer from ams Osram says it has concluded a business combination with Austrian chipmaker ams and is recommending its shareholders to accept the current takeover offer.
EpiWorld speeds up commercialisation of SiC devices with AIXTRON AIXTRON SE has provided an AIX G5 WW C system to EpiWorld International Co., Ltd for the further development of next generation silicon carbide (SiC) epitaxial wafers mainly used for the manufacturing of power devices for automotive applications.
FlexEnable makes acquisition for flex displays FlexEnable, developer of flexible organic electronics, has purchased Merck's portfolio of high-performance organic thin-film transistor (OTFT) materials.
Samsung’s CPU project ends, layoffs in CA and TX Samsung has confirmed in a letter to the Texas Workforce Commission that layoffs as a result of the closure of the CPU project at the Samsung R&D Center (SARC) in Austin, Texas and the San Jose Advanced Computing Lab (ACL) in San Jose, California, will begin December 31.
Marvell completes acquisition of Avera Semi Marvell has completed its acquisition of Avera Semiconductor, the Application Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) business of GlobalFoundries.
IAR Systems opens office in Taiwan Swedish IAR Systems, a supplier of software tools and services for embedded development, says the company is expanding in Asia with the opening of an office in Taipei, Taiwan.
ZF and Cree partners up to advance the electric drive ZF Friedrichshafen is teaming up with silicon carbide semiconductor specialist Cree, to create industry-leading, highly efficient electric drivelines.
Broadcom completes acquisition of Symantec Enterprise Security business Semiconductor company Broadcom, says that the company has completed its acquisition of the Enterprise Security business of Symantec Corporation
AVX acquires Chengdu OK New Energy AVX Corporation says it has completed the purchase of Chengdu OK New Energy, Ltd. (COKNE).
Vesper names new SVP of worldwide sales & business development MEMS sensor company Vesper, announces that Lorenzo Ponzanelli has joined the company as senior vice president of worldwide sales and business development, overseeing sales strategy and execution to drive global growth.Load more news
Related news