© coherix

Perceptron, Coherix cement partnership for bead inspection

Michigan industrial metrology developer Perceptron Inc. has announced a commercial partnership with fellow Great Lakes State company Coherix Inc.

Coherix, a manufacturer of high-speed, HD 3D machine vision solutions for semiconductor, electronics, and automotive applications, is capitalizing on the automobile manufacturing industry’s shift from vehicle welding to the use of structural adhesives. The highly engineered glues shave significant weight from a vehicle’s specs while offering greater structural integrity for the joining of parts made from dissimilar materials, according to a press release distributed by Coherix. Dozens of adhesive dispensing systems are deployed in each premium vehicle manufacturing line and adhesives are increasingly relied on in all new vehicle programs to deliver similar advantages. Some of those advantages are associated with safety, quality, and cost savings, and they are driving the adoption of 3D inspection and process controls across automotive OEMs and Tier suppliers. Coherix Founder and CEO Dwight Carlson said, “We are delighted to launch this global commercial alliance with Perceptron. Perceptron has a great reputation and brand recognition with all our current and prospective global automotive customers. The combination of 3D Machine Vision expertise across both companies, with many team members boasting over 30 years of industry experience, brings significantly higher value to our customers.” Perceptron Chairman of the Board Jay Freeland said, “The commercial alliance with Coherix leverages the global reach of Perceptron to accelerate the adoption of this unique 3D product, while complementing our product portfolio for robot guidance and in-line automated metrology. Dwight Carlson will be a great partner and asset for our team, as he has a storied history and great familiarity with our company, serving as founder, CEO and President of Perceptron from 1981 to 1996.”