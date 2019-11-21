© Elmos

Dr. Arne Schneider takes over as CEO of Elmos in 2021

The Supervisory Board of Elmos Semiconductor has decided to extend the appointment of CEO Dr. Anton Mindl until the end of 2020. After this he will have had 15 successful years as CEO and will remain closely associated with the company as consultant.

Dr. Arne Schneider has been appointed as his successor as CEO effective January 1, 2021. He has been with Elmos for 8 years and has been CFO since 2014. He will continue to head finance. "We know Arne Schneider very well. He has already made significant contributions to the positive development of the company in the past. We are convinced that in his new function he will continue to make significant contributions to the positive and sustainable development of the company. We are also proud that we have once again succeeded in developing internal candidates for central responsibilities of the company," explains Dr. Klaus Weyer, Chairman of the Supervisory Board.