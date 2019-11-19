© Cree Components | November 19, 2019
Cree, STMicroelectronics fortify SiC agreement
Cree Inc. and STMicroelectronics have expanded their existing multi-year, long-term silicon carbide wafer supply agreement to more than USD 500 million.
A Cree press release said the extension doubles the value of the original agreement of USD 250 million that was signed in January, for the supply of Cree’s advanced 150 mm silicon carbide bare and epitaxial wafers to STMicroelectronics for a number of years. “Expanding our long-term wafer supply agreement with Cree will increase the flexibility of our global silicon carbide substrate supply. It will further contribute to securing the required volume of substrate we need to manufacture our silicon carbide-based products as we ramp up production over the next years for the increasing number of programs won at automotive and industrial customers,” said Jean-Marc Chery, president and CEO of STMicroelectronics. Silicon carbide-based power solutions are increasing in the automotive market as the industry shifts its focus to electric vehicles, enabling greater system efficiencies including longer range and faster charging, while reducing cost and weight. In the industrial market, silicon carbide modules enable smaller, lighter and more cost-effective inverters, converting energy more efficiently to enable new clean energy applications, the press release explained.
