© LPKF

The company says it is building an 800 square metre production hall with a ISO 6 class clean room. Once completed, the company will use the new space for the production of thin-glass components for the electronics and semiconductor industries. LPKF will utilise its Laser Induced Deep Etching (LIDE) in the production process, which allows thin glass to be patterned quickly and precisely without affecting the surface. The process allows the glass to maintain and preserve its original stability. With the construction of this glass foundry, LPKF will – as a production service provider under the name Vitrion – work closely with customers and partners in the semiconductor and electronics industries. The company is investing more than EUR 5 million in the project which is expected to be completed in mid 2020.