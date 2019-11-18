© Cree

Cree, ABB form partnership for SiC technology

Silicon carbide technology specialist Cree and ABB’s Power Grids business have announced a partnership to jointly expand the rollout of silicon carbide for semiconductors.

According to a press release, Cree’s Wolfspeed silicon carbide-based semiconductors will be utilized in ABB products that are used across the power grid, train and traction, industrial and e-mobility sectors, allowing Cree to broaden its customer base while ABB penetrates the EV sector. Silicon carbide semiconductors deliver a significant reduction in switching losses and permit far higher switching frequencies than silicon-based semiconductors. As a result, energy can be converted with more than 99% efficiency, significantly decreasing energy loss and reducing carbon dioxide emissions. The technology will allow future use of silicon carbide modules in traction inverters for trains, HVDC for power transmission and distribution, solar and wind inverters, energy storage, and transformers. For the EV market, this means longer driving distances and faster charging times using the same size battery. Cree CEO Greg Lowe said, “Cree is committed to leading the global semiconductor market’s transition to more energy efficient, higher performing silicon carbide-based solutions. ABB has a longstanding heritage as the world market leader in industrial power electrification solutions, so expanding our work with them will help increase the adoption of transformative and eco-friendly alternatives in the power and automotive sectors. Together, this partnership delivers Wolfspeed silicon carbide into new markets, such as power grids and high-speed trains for the continued advancement of the power, traction, industrial and EV markets.” “The partnership with Cree supports ABB’s strategy in developing energy-efficient silicon carbide semiconductors in the automotive and industrial sectors,” said Rainer Käsmaier, Managing Director of Semiconductors at ABB’s Power Grids business. “It emphasizes ABB’s commitment to continuous technological innovation to shape the future of a smarter and greener society.”