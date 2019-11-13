© dmitriy shironosov dreamstime.com

EVG and DELO partner to expand materials and process capabilities

Supplier of wafer bonding and lithography equipment for the MEMS and semiconductor industry, EV Group (eVG), is partnering with DELO, a manufacturer of industrial high-tech adhesives, in the area of wafer-level optics.

The companies are combining efforts to enable novel optical devices and applications, such as biometric authentication and facial recognition, for the industrial, automotive and consumer electronics markets utilising EVG’s lens molding and nanoimprint lithography (NIL) process equipment and DELO’s adhesives and resist materials. The partnership, which is being carried out within EVG’s NILPhotonics Competence Center at its headquarters in St. Florian, Austria as well as at DELO’s headquarters in Windach, Germany, aims to both improve and speed up material development cycles. “The NILPhotonics Competence Center uniquely addresses the industry need for new ways to develop products with short time to market and the highest confidentiality,” says Markus Wimplinger, corporate technology development and IP director at EV Group, in a press release. “Through partnerships with key players in the supply chain, such as DELO, we can operate even more efficiently as a central point to develop and establish decisive manufacturing steps for new production lines in close collaboration with process and equipment experts.” “EVG and DELO are known as technology and market leaders in WLO and NIL equipment and, respectively, optical materials, with a proven track record in ramping these technologies and processes into high-volume production,” says Robert Saller, managing director at DELO. “Together we can provide unique know-how in applying wafer-level processing technology to optical and photonics manufacturing, making EVG an ideal partner in the development of our latest products. This collaboration will in turn help us to serve our customers as an application expert and premium partner.”