© dmitriy shironosov dreamstime.com Business | November 13, 2019
EVG and DELO partner to expand materials and process capabilities
Supplier of wafer bonding and lithography equipment for the MEMS and semiconductor industry, EV Group (eVG), is partnering with DELO, a manufacturer of industrial high-tech adhesives, in the area of wafer-level optics.
The companies are combining efforts to enable novel optical devices and applications, such as biometric authentication and facial recognition, for the industrial, automotive and consumer electronics markets utilising EVG’s lens molding and nanoimprint lithography (NIL) process equipment and DELO’s adhesives and resist materials. The partnership, which is being carried out within EVG’s NILPhotonics Competence Center at its headquarters in St. Florian, Austria as well as at DELO’s headquarters in Windach, Germany, aims to both improve and speed up material development cycles. “The NILPhotonics Competence Center uniquely addresses the industry need for new ways to develop products with short time to market and the highest confidentiality,” says Markus Wimplinger, corporate technology development and IP director at EV Group, in a press release. “Through partnerships with key players in the supply chain, such as DELO, we can operate even more efficiently as a central point to develop and establish decisive manufacturing steps for new production lines in close collaboration with process and equipment experts.” “EVG and DELO are known as technology and market leaders in WLO and NIL equipment and, respectively, optical materials, with a proven track record in ramping these technologies and processes into high-volume production,” says Robert Saller, managing director at DELO. “Together we can provide unique know-how in applying wafer-level processing technology to optical and photonics manufacturing, making EVG an ideal partner in the development of our latest products. This collaboration will in turn help us to serve our customers as an application expert and premium partner.”
Yageo to Acquire KEMET in a $1.8 billion deal Yageo Corporation and KEMET Corporation have entered into a definitive agreement under which Yageo will acquire all of the outstanding shares of KEMET’s common stock for USD 27.20 per share in an all-cash transaction valued at USD 1.8 billion.
EVG and DELO partner to expand materials and process capabilities Supplier of wafer bonding and lithography equipment for the MEMS and semiconductor industry, EV Group (eVG), is partnering with DELO, a manufacturer of industrial high-tech adhesives, in the area of wafer-level optics.
Osram recommends current takeover offer from ams Osram says it has concluded a business combination with Austrian chipmaker ams and is recommending its shareholders to accept the current takeover offer.
EpiWorld speeds up commercialisation of SiC devices with AIXTRON AIXTRON SE has provided an AIX G5 WW C system to EpiWorld International Co., Ltd for the further development of next generation silicon carbide (SiC) epitaxial wafers mainly used for the manufacturing of power devices for automotive applications.
FlexEnable makes acquisition for flex displays FlexEnable, developer of flexible organic electronics, has purchased Merck's portfolio of high-performance organic thin-film transistor (OTFT) materials.
Samsung’s CPU project ends, layoffs in CA and TX Samsung has confirmed in a letter to the Texas Workforce Commission that layoffs as a result of the closure of the CPU project at the Samsung R&D Center (SARC) in Austin, Texas and the San Jose Advanced Computing Lab (ACL) in San Jose, California, will begin December 31.
Sponsored content by NCAB Group Benelux B.V.Failure is not an option for a PCB More than 30% of the Gerbers NCAB Group Benelux B.V. reviews, have problems. However, the PCB are integrated in key end-user product with more and more High Tech PCB. We are here to support you on the new technologies growth to maintain a high reliability and quality. Contact us to review it together.
Marvell completes acquisition of Avera Semi Marvell has completed its acquisition of Avera Semiconductor, the Application Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) business of GlobalFoundries.
IAR Systems opens office in Taiwan Swedish IAR Systems, a supplier of software tools and services for embedded development, says the company is expanding in Asia with the opening of an office in Taipei, Taiwan.
ZF and Cree partners up to advance the electric drive ZF Friedrichshafen is teaming up with silicon carbide semiconductor specialist Cree, to create industry-leading, highly efficient electric drivelines.
Broadcom completes acquisition of Symantec Enterprise Security business Semiconductor company Broadcom, says that the company has completed its acquisition of the Enterprise Security business of Symantec Corporation
Sponsored content by EsemdaContract manufacturer Esemda opens new facility in Vilnius and expands EMS The new facility has been built with reserved space for future expansions. As Esemda constantly grows, it is of great importance to be able to rapidly increase production capacity in large volumes.
AVX acquires Chengdu OK New Energy AVX Corporation says it has completed the purchase of Chengdu OK New Energy, Ltd. (COKNE).
Vesper names new SVP of worldwide sales & business development MEMS sensor company Vesper, announces that Lorenzo Ponzanelli has joined the company as senior vice president of worldwide sales and business development, overseeing sales strategy and execution to drive global growth.
Gigaphoton establishes new company in China Gigaphoton, a manufacturer of light sources used in semiconductor lithography, says it has established and started running the business of a new company – Gigaphoton China Inc. in China.
Prepare, adapt & overcome - how ‘to Brexit’ The looming, but yet unknown, effects of Brexit have forced companies to prepare for whatever may come. But how does one really prepare for unknown consequences?
Sponsored content by SourcengineComponent Aggregators vs E-Commerce Marketplaces What is the difference between electronic component aggregators and a marketplace?
67% of a buyer’s journey is now done digitally. Learn how marketplaces emerged as full-cycle procurement platforms and challenged the traditional component aggregators.
Acal BFi signs pan-European agreement with Champs Technologies Acal BFi says it has added Champs Technologies to its magnetics portfolio. Acal BFi is a Europe-wide specialist technology supplier and design partner with a specialist portfolio of magnetic cores and inductive components products and services.
POET’s sale of DenseLight Semi to close POET Technologies Inc. announced the sale of its subsidiary, DenseLight Semiconductors Pte. Ltd. to DenseLight Semiconductor Technology (Shanghai) Co. Ltd. is scheduled to close on or before Friday, November 8, 2019.
Odyssey Semiconductor picks up wafer fab Ithaca, New York’s Odyssey Semiconductor Technologies, specializing in high-voltage power switching components and systems based on proprietary gallium nitride (GaN) processing technology, has acquired an integrated semiconductor design, fabrication, test, and packaging facility.
RBVC, Ford and BMW invests in flexible electric circuit start-up Robert Bosch Venture Capital GmbH (RBVC), the venture capital company of the Bosch Group, announces that it has completed a series B follow-on investment in CelLink Corporation.
Sponsored content by Nordson ASYMTEKStart-to-finish conformal coating with reliability and efficiency Nordson ASYMTEK’s flexible, modular, Panorama™ S-Line delivers conformal coating process control in a space-saving footprint with overlapping line processes that minimize manufacturing floor space. This innovative, patent-pending line layout trims 50% of the line’s length by using the lower compartment in each piece of equipment for functional use. Combined with Nordson ASYMTEK’s global support, this complete conformal coating line delivers quality, product reliability, efficiency, and safety for all your conformal coating applications.
Alex Davern to step down as CEO of National Instruments NI has announced that Alex Davern will step down as Chief Executive Officer of the company, effective January 31, 2020. The NI Board of Directors has appointed current President and COO, Eric Starkloff, as NI President and CEO, effective February 1, 2020.
RoodMicrotec takes leading role in APPLAUSE A consortium of 31 key players for packaging of electronics, optics and photonics, equipment suppliers and testing experts from 11 countries launched a new project, “Advanced packaging for photonics, optics and electronics for low cost manufacturing in Europe,” simply called APPLAUSE.
Nidec provides an update on its Omron deal Nidec Corporation previously announced a plan to acquire Omron Automotive Electronics from Omron Corporation back inn April, 2019.Load more news